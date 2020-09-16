Apple Watch Family Setup Will Allow Parents To Track Their Kids; Read Details

Apple recently held its 'Time Flies' event which interestingly emphasized heavily on introducing the new generation of Apple Watch and also introduced a much affordable variant titled Apple Watch SE. While the Apple event focussed on the hardware side a bit more, the company has also introduced the watchOS 7 which offers a Family Setup. This means, kids now do not need to have iPhones in order to set up their Apple Watch. Apple has released an official description of the Family Setup on their website. Check it out below -

Apple's Family Setup in Apple Watch

Family Setup makes it possible for the entire family to benefit from the important health and safety features of Apple Watch, like Emergency SOS, while Maps, Siri, Alarms, and the App Store provide greater independence without needing an iPhone. In addition, parents will have peace of mind knowing they can reach their child and identify their location, and that all personal data stays securely encrypted. With watchOS 7, the whole family can also take advantage of optimized features that enhance the overall Apple Watch experience.

Image courtesy - Apple official website

With the introduction of Family Setup, not just kids but even the older members of the family, without iPhones, can get access to Maps, Siri, FaceTime, Alarms, App Store and the Emergency SOS service. But there's a little catch. The Family Setup option provided by Apple will only work as long as users have a cellular plan. It is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and beyond along with the latest Apple Watch SE introduced by the tech giant. Earlier, tech enthusiasts were seen trying to figure out why the apple event was titled 'Time Flies', after the virtual event, it is clear that the company was referencing to their new watches and its features since it was the main attraction besides the new iPad Air.

Family Setup feature also allows the guardians to know where their little ones are as they can share location and the former can track them down via the FInd People app on the iPhone. The locations of a person can be checked either one time or can also be set up to make a time-based schedule. A new Schooltime feature has also been introduced by Apple which ensures that kids can stay focused throughout their virtual learning or school sessions.

