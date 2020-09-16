Apple Watch Trade In Values Revealed By The Company For Series 5 And Lower

Apple recently held its 'Time Flies' event where it introduced the new lineup of Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. However, after the launch of the new Apple Watch, the company has also updated its Apple Watch Trade In program on its website. According to the updated Apple Watch Trade In page, people can now trade their Apple Watch Series 5 in exchange for the updated Apple Watch 6 and avail up to $240 in the transaction.

Apple Watch Trade In

Before the event, Apple had only enabled the trade-in option for Apple Watch Series 4 and lower. Since the preorders for the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE are already live, the tech giant has given an option for the users to trade their hardware and get a maximum $240 off their Apple Series 6. The SE version of Apple Watch has been introduced at $279, the trade-in option allows users to get a hefty discount over their upgrade.

On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 6, which starts at $399 with an aluminium case can also be bought in the trade-in option which makes it convenient for the user to simply upgrade their previous generation Apple Wath. Users with older Apple Watch variants need not worry about the trade-in not being available for them. But it comes with considerably fewer discounts depending on the Watch's series.

Apple Watch trade-in values

Users with Apple Series 5 can avail up to $240 with trade-in. Users with Apple Watch Series 4 and 3 can avail up to $155 and $100 respectively. Users with the first and second-generation Apple Watches can also avail a trade-in rate of $65 and $35, as noted on Apple's official website. The prices noted on the Apple website are subject to change depending on the condition of their hardware.

Image courtesy - Apple official website

By trading in their current devices, users can get their hands on a credit towards their next purchase. Users who do not wish to get another device can get an Apple Gift Card which they can use anytime. Besides this, if a device is not eligible for exchange, Apple can recycle it for no cost.

