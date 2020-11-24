BiggPS5Sweeps - A Chance To Win Free PS5; Know How To Register, Use Code & More

PlayStation 5 has been officially launched in several parts of the world including North America, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. The Sony next-gen console is one of the most powerful gaming consoles that comes with an 8-core 3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2 processor, along with a 10.3 teraflop AMD RDNA 2 graphics, among other impressive specifications. This is the reason why the new BiggPS5Sweeps is making a lot of gamers go crazy as it offers a chance to win Sony's latest PlayStation 5 and other exciting prices. Here is everything about how to register, who can register and more, have a look.

How to register for the BiggPS5Sweeps offer?

BiggPS5Sweeps is offering users a chance to win the newly launched PlayStation 5 gaming console through an online game. Aspirants can easily register themselves on their official website by following the instructions mentioned below.

At first, go to the BiggPS5Sweeps.com, and enter your age.

Once done, press "Continue" and move forward.

Now, enter your name, age, address, email address, city, state, ZIP code and more.

Once you have entered all your details, press "Enter Now"

Now you will have to enter the valid BiggPS5Sweeps code you have received through the Big General’s cereals and treat bar packets. That's all, now wait for the results

Who can register for the BiggPS5Sweeps offer?

The competition is only and only open for all the legal residents of the United States and D.C. who are 18 years and older. Aspirants must buy Big General’s cereals and treat bar packets to get the unique code for earning a chance to win the PlayStation 5 console.

BiggPS5Sweeps offer date

The event has started from October 15, 2020, and the online portal will be available for the participation till February 28, 2021. No purchases are necessary to enter the competition or to win it.

Bigg PS5 Sweeps Prize details: