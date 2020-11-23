Demon's Souls Gold Coin Glitch: Learn How To Do The Luck Glitch

Demon’s Souls has been one of the most anticipated video games to arrive on the PS5 in recent times. The remake of the 10 years old ultimate cult classic, Demon's Souls is developed by SIE Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games. The newly launched remake of the game comes with an added emphasis on graphical fidelity and brings plenty of fantasy settings. Players can also hand-craft the character as per their wish completely. While many players are having a great time enjoying the game, many are wondering about the Demon's Souls Gold Coin glitch. if you have been wondering about "how to do the Demon's Souls Gold Coin glitch", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to do the Demon's Souls Gold Coin glitch

Once you know how to do the Demon's Souls Luck glitch which is popularly known as the Gold Coin glitch, you will be able to get rare items. Apart from rare items, players will also be able to receive special Luck weapons easily. Nevertheless, players who opt to use this trick must know that further levelling will be impossible which might make your favourite game boring at some point. However, if you choose to opt for the Demon's Souls Gold Coin glitch or the Luck glitch, then follow the steps given below-

Step 1 - Warp in Tunnel City.

Step 2 - You will have to farm the Fatman in Tunnel City.

Step 3 - Grab the earned Gold Coin and the Full Moon Grass after farming.

Step 4 - Now, you will have to return to the Nexus.

Step 5 - Once you are there, go and crush the Gold Coin.

Step 6 - Then, speak to the Maiden in Black.

Step 7 - After speaking to the Maiden in Black, seek soul power and wait for a while. This process may take a lot of time as the item discovered will keep on increasing with the Luck in your inventory.

Step 8 - Once all the luck has been acquired you will be able to get rare drops easily.

