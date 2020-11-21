PS4 Update 8.01 Patch Notes And Issues - Know All Details Here

PlayStation 5 has been officially launched in several parts of the world including North America, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. The Sony next-gen console is one of the most powerful gaming consoles that comes with an 8-core 3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2 processor, along with a 10.3 teraflop AMD RDNA 2 graphics, among other impressive specifications. While the newly-launched console offers a lot of new upgrades in comparison to its predecessors, players are wondering what does the new PS4 update bring to the plate. As the PS4 is still amongst the best consoles by Sony, the interactive media seems to continue providing newer upgrades to its PS4 console. If you have been wondering about the PS4 update 8.01 patch notes and issues, here is all you need to know about it.

PS4 update 8.01 patch notes

Before the update was rolled out, Sony released a statement in its blog about the patch. The blog read: "An update to the system software for PlayStation 4 systems was released on 18/11/2020. You can use this to update your system software to version 8.01." The organisation further wrote: "Always update your PS4 system to the latest version of the system software. By updating, you can enjoy additional features, improved usability and enhanced security." The PlayStation 4 system update has a download size of 470 MB. It is, considerably, a mandatory download and players would not be able to use the console without the update.

Patch Notes

This system software update improves system performance.

PS4 update 8.01 issues

As per several reports on various forums and social media platforms, it seems that the PS4 update 8.01 has certain issues. While some say they have not experienced any problems, many players have cited that their console is not turning on after the update. Some users have also reported that the system patch was unable to install even after several tries. While the patch notes seem to be short and precise, players using the PS4 console should not expect much from the company after the launch of PlayStation 5.

