Black Friday Deals On Tablets: Get The Best Deals Details Here!

Black Friday deals are making all the buyers go crazy with their incredible list of products on sale. One of the most interesting deals is on cool tablets from various popular brands. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Black Friday deals on Tablets. If you have been wondering about the Black Friday sales, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.
Black Friday Deals on Tablets
Apple IPad Pro 11-inch
-
EBAY Sale - $230 off with sale price US $749.99
- 11-inch (27.94 cms) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- USB-C connector for charging and accessories
- Support for Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil
- Colours - Space Grey & Silver
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
-
Best Buy Sale - $100 off with sale price US $249
- CPU Speed - 2.3GHz, 1.7GHz
- CPU Type - 2.3GHz Exynos9611 Octa Core processor
- Size (Main Display) - 26.31cm (10.4")
- Resolution (Main Display) - 2000 x 1200 (WUXGA+)
- Rear Camera - 8.0 MP with Auto Focus
- Front Camera - 5.0 MP
- RAM - 4 GB
- ROM - 64 GB
- Available Memory - 48.8 GB
- External Memory Support - MicroSD (Up to 1TB)
- Operating system - Android 10
- Battery - 7,040mAH lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
-
Best Buy Sale - $100 off with sale price US $549
- Display size - 12.4 Inches
- Product Dimensions - 0.6 x 28.5 x 18.5 cm; 575 Grams
- Batteries - 1 Lithium-ion battery (included)
- Processor Brand - Qualcomm
- RAM Size - 6 GB
- Graphics Card Description - Dedicated
- Connectivity Type - Wi-Fi
- Operating System - Android 10
- Number Of Lithium Ion Cells - 1
- Included Components - Tablet, Travel Adaptor, Data Cable, Ejection Pin, S Pen, User Manual
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
-
Microsoft Sale - $200 off with sale price US $599
- Processor - 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor, Quad-Core, 1.10 GHz
- Operating System - Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display - 12.3 inch 2736 x 1824 Pixelsense display | Touchscreen enabled
- Memory & Storage - 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with Intel Iris Plus Graphics | Storage: 128GB SSD
- Design & Battery - Touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop | Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 0.77 kg | Average battery life = 10.5 hours
- Warranty - This genuine Microsoft Surface laptop comes with 1-year limited hardware warranty from Microsoft covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see warranty section
- Preinstalled software - Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial | In the box: Surface Pro 7, Power Supply, Quick Start Guide, Safety and warranty documents
- Ports & CD drive - 2 USB 3.0, 1 audio-out port, 1 MicroSD card reader | Without CD drive
- In the box details - Surface Pro 7, Power Supply, Quick Start Guide, Safety and warranty documents
All images ~ Shutterstock
