Black Friday Deals On Tablets: Get The Best Deals Details Here!

Black Friday deals are making all the buyers go crazy with their incredible list of products on sale. One of the most interesting deals is on cool tablets from various popular brands. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Black Friday deals on Tablets. If you have been wondering about the Black Friday sales, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Black Friday Deals on Tablets

Apple IPad Pro 11-inch

EBAY Sale - $230 off with sale price US $749.99

11-inch (27.94 cms) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

Support for Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil

Colours - Space Grey & Silver

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Best Buy Sale - $100 off with sale price US $249

CPU Speed - 2.3GHz, 1.7GHz

CPU Type - 2.3GHz Exynos9611 Octa Core processor

Size (Main Display) - 26.31cm (10.4")

Resolution (Main Display) - 2000 x 1200 (WUXGA+)

Rear Camera - 8.0 MP with Auto Focus

Front Camera - 5.0 MP

RAM - 4 GB

ROM - 64 GB

Available Memory - 48.8 GB

External Memory Support - MicroSD (Up to 1TB)

Operating system - Android 10

Battery - 7,040mAH lithium-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Best Buy Sale - $100 off with sale price US $549

Display size - 12.4 Inches

Product Dimensions - 0.6 x 28.5 x 18.5 cm; 575 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium-ion battery (included)

Processor Brand - Qualcomm

RAM Size - 6 GB

Graphics Card Description - Dedicated

Connectivity Type - Wi-Fi

Operating System - Android 10

Number Of Lithium Ion Cells - 1

Included Components - Tablet, Travel Adaptor, Data Cable, Ejection Pin, S Pen, User Manual

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Sale - $200 off with sale price US $599

Processor - 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor, Quad-Core, 1.10 GHz

Operating System - Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display - 12.3 inch 2736 x 1824 Pixelsense display | Touchscreen enabled

Memory & Storage - 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with Intel Iris Plus Graphics | Storage: 128GB SSD

Design & Battery - Touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop | Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 0.77 kg | Average battery life = 10.5 hours

Warranty - This genuine Microsoft Surface laptop comes with 1-year limited hardware warranty from Microsoft covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see warranty section

Preinstalled software - Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial | In the box: Surface Pro 7, Power Supply, Quick Start Guide, Safety and warranty documents

Ports & CD drive - 2 USB 3.0, 1 audio-out port, 1 MicroSD card reader | Without CD drive

In the box details - Surface Pro 7, Power Supply, Quick Start Guide, Safety and warranty documents

All images ~ Shutterstock

