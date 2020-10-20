BoAt 235v2 Vs BoAt Rockerz 255F: Which Earphone Is Better? Know Details

Technology has grown quite a lot in recent times, especially when it comes to earphones. From wired earphones with 3.5 mm jack to the current trend of Bluetooth earphones, the market has evolved significantly. Nevertheless, out of several fan favourites, two "In the Ear" earphones of boAt have intrigued quite a lot of buyers. This is the reason why many people are wondering about boAt 235v2 and boAt Rockerz 255F and which one is better. If you are wondering about boAt 235v2 vs boAt Rockerz 255F, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
boAt 235v2 vs boAt Rockerz 255F
boAt 235v2 features and specifications list
- Headphone Type - In the Ear
- Colours Available - Black, Red, and Blue
- Power Features - Fast Charging Technology: Yes
- Call Vibration Alert - Yes
- IPX5: Water, and Splash Resistant
- Sweat Proof - Yes
- Deep Bass - Yes
- Water Resistant - Yes
- With Microphone - Yes
- Bluetooth Version - 5
- Bluetooth Range - 10 metres
- Battery Life - Up to 8 hours
- Total Play Time - 8 hrs
- Warranty - 1 Year Warranty
boAt 235v2 price and offers
- boAt 235v2 Price - Rs 2,990
- boAt official website Sale price for boAt 235v2 - Rs 849
- Flipkart Sale Price/ offer - Rs 999
boAt Rockerz 255F features and specifications
- Headphone Type - True Wireless
- Magnetic Eartips
- Secure-Fit Earhooks
- QUALCOMM chipset
- Colours Available - Active Black, Ragging Red, Neon and Ocean Blue
- Headphone Design - Earwings
- IPX5: Water, and Splash Resistant
- Sweat Proof - Yes
- Deep Bass - Yes, Super Extra Bass
- Water Resistant - Yes
- With Microphone - Yes, One each
- Bluetooth Version - 5
- Bluetooth Range - 10 metres
- Battery Life - Up to 6 hours
- Total Play Time - 6 hrs on 100% charge
- Warranty - 1 Year Warranty
boAt Rockerz 255F price and offers
- boAt Rockerz 255F price - Rs 2,990
- boAt official website Sale price for boAt 235v2 - Rs 1,399
- Flipkart Sale Price/ offer - Rs 899
