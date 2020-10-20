BoAt 235v2 Vs BoAt Rockerz 255F: Which Earphone Is Better? Know Details

Technology has grown quite a lot in recent times, especially when it comes to earphones. From wired earphones with 3.5 mm jack to the current trend of Bluetooth earphones, the market has evolved significantly. Nevertheless, out of several fan favourites, two "In the Ear" earphones of boAt have intrigued quite a lot of buyers. This is the reason why many people are wondering about boAt 235v2 and boAt Rockerz 255F and which one is better. If you are wondering about boAt 235v2 vs boAt Rockerz 255F, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | JBL C100TWS Vs BoAt Airdopes 441 TWS: Which One's Better? Know All Details

boAt 235v2 vs boAt Rockerz 255F

boAt 235v2 features and specifications list

(Image ~ Flipkart App)

Headphone Type - In the Ear

Colours Available - Black, Red, and Blue

Power Features - Fast Charging Technology: Yes

Call Vibration Alert - Yes

IPX5: Water, and Splash Resistant

Sweat Proof - Yes

Deep Bass - Yes

Water Resistant - Yes

With Microphone - Yes

Bluetooth Version - 5

Bluetooth Range - 10 metres

Battery Life - Up to 8 hours

Total Play Time - 8 hrs

Warranty - 1 Year Warranty

boAt 235v2 price and offers

boAt 235v2 Price - Rs 2,990

boAt official website Sale price for boAt 235v2 - Rs 849

Flipkart Sale Price/ offer - Rs 999

Also Read | BoAt Airdopes 441 At 68% Off On Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Know Details

boAt Rockerz 255F features and specifications

(Image ~ Flipkart App)

Headphone Type - True Wireless

Magnetic Eartips

Secure-Fit Earhooks

QUALCOMM chipset

Colours Available - Active Black, Ragging Red, Neon and Ocean Blue

Headphone Design - Earwings

IPX5: Water, and Splash Resistant

Sweat Proof - Yes

Deep Bass - Yes, Super Extra Bass

Water Resistant - Yes

With Microphone - Yes, One each

Bluetooth Version - 5

Bluetooth Range - 10 metres

Battery Life - Up to 6 hours

Total Play Time - 6 hrs on 100% charge

Warranty - 1 Year Warranty

Also Read | boAt Airdopes 461 TWS price, features, specs and more; Know details

boAt Rockerz 255F price and offers

boAt Rockerz 255F price - Rs 2,990

boAt official website Sale price for boAt 235v2 - Rs 1,399

Flipkart Sale Price/ offer - Rs 899

Also Read | https://www.republicworld.com/technology-news/gadgets/boat-airdopes-461-tws-price-features-specs-and-more.html