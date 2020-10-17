BoAt Airdopes 402 Vs 381 TWS: Know Which One Is The Best For You

The boAt Airdopes 402 and boAt Airdopes381 TWS earphones are on one of India's biggest sales, the Flipkart Big Billion Days with 78% discount on one and 75% on the other. Nevertheless, out of the two fan favourites, many buyers are wondering about which one is better. If you are wondering about boAt Airdopes 402 vs 381 TWS (specifications and price), then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
boAt Airdopes 402 vs 381 TWS
boAt Airdopes 4021 TWS features and specifications
- Headphone Type - True Wireless
- Colours Available - Active Black, Rosegold White and Bold Blue
- Instant Voice Assitant
- IPX4: Water, and Splash Resistant
- Sweat Proof - Yes
- Deep Bass - Yes
- Water Resistant - Yes
- With Microphone - Yes
- Bluetooth Version - 5
- Bluetooth Range - 10 metres
- Battery Life - Up to 4 hours in earbuds & 16 hours in charging case
- Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours
- Play Time - 4 Hours of Playtime on full charge
- Total Play Time - 20 hrs
- Warranty - 1 Year Warranty
boAt Airdopes 402 TWS price and offers
- boAt Airdopes 402 TWS price - Rs 5,990
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale price - Rs 1,299 (78% Off)
boAt Airdopes 381 TWS features and specifications
- Headphone Type - True Wireless
- Supports Stereo Calling
- Colours Available - Active Black and Bold Blue
- IWP Technology ( Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case )
- IPX5: Water, and Splash Resistant
- Sweat Proof - Yes
- Deep Bass - Yes
- Water Resistant - Yes
- With Microphone - Yes
- Bluetooth Version - 5
- Bluetooth Range - 10 metres
- Battery Life - Up to 4 hours in earbuds & 16 hours in charging case
- Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours
- Play Time - 4 Hours of Playtime on full charge
- Total Play Time - 20 hrs
- Warranty - 1 Year Warranty
boAt Airdopes 381 TWS price and offers
- boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price - Rs 4,990
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price - Rs 1,199 (75% Off)
