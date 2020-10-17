BoAt Airdopes 441 Vs 441 Pro TWS: Which One Is Better? Know Details

Two of boAt's best TWS earphones are on Amazon Great Indian Sale with more than 60% discount on each. Nevertheless, out of the two fan favourites, two TWS earphones, boAt Airdopes 441 and boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS have been making many buyers wonder which one is better. If you are wondering about boAt Airdopes 441 vs 441 Pro TWS, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

boAt Airdopes 441 vs 441 Pro TWS

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS features and specifications

Headphone Type - True Wireless

Colours Available - Active Black, Mint Purple, Mint Green, Spirit Lime, Ragging Red, Bumblebee Yellow and Sporty Blue

IWP Technology ( Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case )

IPX7: Water, and Splash Resistant

Sweat Proof - Yes

Deep Bass - Yes

Water Resistant - Yes

With Microphone - Yes, One each

Bluetooth Version - 5

Bluetooth Range - 10 metres

Battery Life - Up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case

Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours

Play Time - 3.5 Hours of Playtime Per Charge

Total Play Time - 25 hrs

Warranty - 1 Year Warranty

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price and offers

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price - Rs 5,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price - Rs 1,999

boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS features and specifications

Headphone Type - True Wireless

Instant Voice Assistant

Colours Available - Active Black, Spirit Lime, Ragging Red, and Sporty Blue

IWP Technology ( Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case )

IPX7: Water, and Splash Resistant

Sweat Proof - Yes

Deep Bass - Yes

Water Resistant - Yes

With Microphone - Yes, One each

Bluetooth Version - 5

Bluetooth Range - 10 metres

Battery Life - Up to 5 hours in earbuds & 150 hours in charging case

Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours

Play Time - 5 Hours of Playtime Per Charge

Total Play Time - 150 hrs

Warranty - 1 Year Warranty

boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS price and offers

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price - Rs 6,990

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price - Rs 2,499

