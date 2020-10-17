BoAt Airdopes 441 Vs 441 Pro TWS: Which One Is Better? Know Details

Two of boAt's best TWS earphones are on Amazon Great Indian Sale with more than 60% discount on each. Nevertheless, out of the two fan favourites, two TWS earphones, boAt Airdopes 441 and boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS have been making many buyers wonder which one is better. If you are wondering about boAt Airdopes 441 vs 441 Pro TWS, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
boAt Airdopes 441 vs 441 Pro TWS
boAt Airdopes 441 TWS features and specifications
- Headphone Type - True Wireless
- Colours Available - Active Black, Mint Purple, Mint Green, Spirit Lime, Ragging Red, Bumblebee Yellow and Sporty Blue
- IWP Technology ( Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case )
- IPX7: Water, and Splash Resistant
- Sweat Proof - Yes
- Deep Bass - Yes
- Water Resistant - Yes
- With Microphone - Yes, One each
- Bluetooth Version - 5
- Bluetooth Range - 10 metres
- Battery Life - Up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case
- Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours
- Play Time - 3.5 Hours of Playtime Per Charge
- Total Play Time - 25 hrs
- Warranty - 1 Year Warranty
Also Read | boAt Airdopes 441 at 68% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Know details
boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price and offers
- boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price - Rs 5,999
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price - Rs 1,999
Also Read | boAt Airdopes 461 TWS price, features, specs and more; Know details
boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS features and specifications
- Headphone Type - True Wireless
- Instant Voice Assistant
- Colours Available - Active Black, Spirit Lime, Ragging Red, and Sporty Blue
- IWP Technology ( Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case )
- IPX7: Water, and Splash Resistant
- Sweat Proof - Yes
- Deep Bass - Yes
- Water Resistant - Yes
- With Microphone - Yes, One each
- Bluetooth Version - 5
- Bluetooth Range - 10 metres
- Battery Life - Up to 5 hours in earbuds & 150 hours in charging case
- Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours
- Play Time - 5 Hours of Playtime Per Charge
- Total Play Time - 150 hrs
- Warranty - 1 Year Warranty
Also Read | LG G8X ThinQ on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Get 71% 0ff on the Dual Screen smartphone
boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS price and offers
- boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price - Rs 6,990
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price - Rs 2,499
Also Read | iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max discontinued by Apple to boost iPhone 12 sales; Read ahead