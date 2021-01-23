BoAt Airdopes 441 Vs BoAt Airdopes 171: A Detailed Comparison Of The Wireless Earbuds

Indian based consumer electronics brand Boat is one of the market leaders when it comes to affordable wireless earbuds. The company launched the feature-filled boAt Airdopes 441 true wireless earbuds early last year which turned out to be a huge success. Soon after, it introduced the boAt Airdopes 171 which came with almost similar features at a cheaper price. And while both models come with a slew of exciting features, you might wonder which one is the right fit for you. So, let us quickly take a look at which model who should consider buying in our boAt Airdopes 441 and 171 comparison.

boAt Airdopes 441 vs boAt Airdopes 171

Both boAt Airdopes 441 and boAt Airdopes 171 earbuds belong to an affordable true wireless audio segment and come loaded with plenty of features at a tough-to-beat price point. Both Airdopes 171 and Airdopes 441 earbuds come with 6mm dynamic drivers to offer an enthralling and blissful sound quality. However, when it comes to its battery, the Airdopes 441 offers 3.5 hours of battery life when in use, as opposed to 3 hours on Airdopes 171. In addition, the Airdopes 441 also has 40% longer battery life on its charging case which could be a unique selling point for most users. Apart from this, Airdopes 441 is rated IPX7 water-resistant, which means that it protected against heavy splashes, rain and sweat. In comparison, Airdopes 171 is IPX4, meaning that it is only resistant to water splashes.

Image credits: boAt website

Image credits: boAt website

Airdopes 441 vs. 171 price comparison

As far as the Boat Airdopes 171 is concerned, it can actually serve as a strong alternative to Boat Airdopes 441 if you are looking for more affordable wireless earbuds. The boAt Airdopes 171 has been priced at â‚¹1,499, whereas the boAt Airdopes 441 can be purchased for â‚¹1,799 on Amazon.

In conclusion, both Airdopes 441 and Airdopes 171 come with a range of exciting features; however, the former is clearly a better option for those looking for more battery life and protection from heavy water splashes.

Image credits: boAt website