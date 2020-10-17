BoAt Airdopes 441 Vs BoAt Airdopes 381 TWS: Which One Is Better? Know Details

Two of boAt's best TWS earphones are on India's biggest Flipkart and Amazon mega-sale with 68% discount on one and 75% on the other. Nevertheless, out of the two fan favourites, boAt Airdopes 441 and boAt Airdopes 381 TWS many buyers are wondering about which one is better. If you are wondering about boAt Airdopes 441 vs 381 TWS, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

boAt Airdopes 441 vs 381 TWS

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS features and specifications

Headphone Type - True Wireless

Colours Available - Active Black, Mint Purple, Mint Green, Spirit Lime, Ragging Red, Bumblebee Yellow and Sporty Blue

IWP Technology ( Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case )

IPX7: Water, and Splash Resistant

Sweat Proof - Yes

Deep Bass - Yes

Water Resistant - Yes

With Microphone - Yes, One each

Bluetooth Version - 5

Bluetooth Range - 10 metres

Battery Life - Up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case

Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours

Play Time - 3.5 Hours of Playtime Per Charge

Total Play Time - 25 hrs

Warranty - 1 Year Warranty

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price and offers

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price - Rs 5,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price - Rs 1,999 (68% Off)

boAt Airdopes 381 TWS features and specifications

Headphone Type - True Wireless

Supports Stereo Calling

Colours Available - Active Black and Bold Blue

IWP Technology ( Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case )

IPX5: Water, and Splash Resistant

Sweat Proof - Yes

Deep Bass - Yes

Water Resistant - Yes

With Microphone - Yes

Bluetooth Version - 5

Bluetooth Range - 10 metres

Battery Life - Up to 4 hours in earbuds & 16 hours in charging case

Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours

Play Time - 4 Hours of Playtime Per Charge

Total Play Time - 20 hrs

Warranty - 1 Year Warranty

boAt Airdopes 381 TWS price and offers

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price - Rs 4,990

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale price - Rs 1,199 (75% Off)

