BoAt Airdopes 441 Vs BoAt Airdopes 381 TWS: Which One Is Better? Know Details

Two of boAt's best TWS earphones are on India's biggest Flipkart and Amazon mega-sale with 68% discount on one and 75% on the other. Nevertheless, out of the two fan favourites, boAt Airdopes 441 and boAt Airdopes 381 TWS many buyers are wondering about which one is better. If you are wondering about boAt Airdopes 441 vs 381 TWS, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
boAt Airdopes 441 vs 381 TWS
boAt Airdopes 441 TWS features and specifications
- Headphone Type - True Wireless
- Colours Available - Active Black, Mint Purple, Mint Green, Spirit Lime, Ragging Red, Bumblebee Yellow and Sporty Blue
- IWP Technology ( Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case )
- IPX7: Water, and Splash Resistant
- Sweat Proof - Yes
- Deep Bass - Yes
- Water Resistant - Yes
- With Microphone - Yes, One each
- Bluetooth Version - 5
- Bluetooth Range - 10 metres
- Battery Life - Up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case
- Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours
- Play Time - 3.5 Hours of Playtime Per Charge
- Total Play Time - 25 hrs
- Warranty - 1 Year Warranty
boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price and offers
- boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price - Rs 5,999
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price - Rs 1,999 (68% Off)
boAt Airdopes 381 TWS features and specifications
- Headphone Type - True Wireless
- Supports Stereo Calling
- Colours Available - Active Black and Bold Blue
- IWP Technology ( Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case )
- IPX5: Water, and Splash Resistant
- Sweat Proof - Yes
- Deep Bass - Yes
- Water Resistant - Yes
- With Microphone - Yes
- Bluetooth Version - 5
- Bluetooth Range - 10 metres
- Battery Life - Up to 4 hours in earbuds & 16 hours in charging case
- Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours
- Play Time - 4 Hours of Playtime Per Charge
- Total Play Time - 20 hrs
- Warranty - 1 Year Warranty
boAt Airdopes 381 TWS price and offers
- boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price - Rs 4,990
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale price - Rs 1,199 (75% Off)
