BoAt Watch Flash Price, Launch, Specifications And Features You Need To Know

The Indian tech brand boAt has been making waves in the tech market ever since it arrived. The brand offers high-quality products at a competitive price everyone can afford. The brand is famous for its collection of headphones and speakers. Now, boAt has introduced it's latest smartwatch. Read on to know more about boAt watch flash.

boAt watch flash price in India

The company boAt has yet to announce an official price for the Watch Flash but has revealed a lot of details about the features and specs of the watch on its official Amazon page. As of now, boAt already has 2 successful smart watches in the market that have been largely successful. The two models of existing boAt watches are Watch Storm which has been priced at Rs 2,499 and the Watch Enigma, priced at Rs. 2,999. If these models are an example to go on, the latest boAt watch should be somewhere around this range or possibly higher the Rs 3000.

boAt watch flash launch date

The company hasn't officially announced a release date for the boAt smartwatch, and the official Amazon page for the watch just says 'coming soon'. There's also the option to subscribe get notified of the launch. If you're interested to find out the launch date and time for the boAt new watch, you can subscribe to the notification option here.

boAt watch flash specifications

The company has added a lot of useful hardware and features in the app that will be very helpful to its users. The watch has something for everyone, from casual users to sports enthusiasts, everyone will find the features on this watch useful. The watch comes in a classic circular dial design similar to how Mi Watch revolve. There are many colours available for the straps including Active Black, Electric Blue, and Vivid Red. The smartwatch will come with a 1.3-inch LCD display and the watch has a 'Sports Watch' logo on it, suggesting boAt is targeting the health-conscious audience with this device.

Features of the boAt watch flash

Multiple Watch Faces

Auto Heart Rate Monitor

Blood Oxygen Level

Sleep Monitoring

7 Day Battery Life

IP68 Rating for Water and Dust resistance

10 Different Sports Sodes

