Noise Shots Groove Vs Boat Airdopes 441: An In-depth Comparison

Quick links:
Times have changed, every appliance is trying to be truly wireless. One of the devices that have progressed massively over the years is earphones. From a time of having a bunch of tangled wires in pockets, the headphone industry has come a long way by providing a new wireless pod system for earphones.
The market is now flooded with a number of brands selling their own set of wireless earphones for users and people have started drawing out comparisons to figure what is the best pick for them. Many users want to know the result of Noise Shots Groove vs Boat Airdopes 441
Also read: How To Take A Screenshot On A Chromebook? Follow This Step-by-step Guide
Also read: Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD Launched: Check Out Samsung 870 Evo Features Here
A full-on Noise Shots Groove and Boat Airdopes 441 comparison will help the people weigh the pro and cons and decide which of these earphones are the best for them. This comparison will provide the user with an in-depth analysis of the specifications of both earphones so that the choice between the two of them can be made easier. Check out the Noise Shots Groove and Boat Airdopes 441 comparison below:
|Specifications
|Noise Shots Groove
|Boat Airdopes 441
|Sweat Resistance
|Yes
|Yes
|Splash proof
|Yes
|Yes
|Stereo Speakers
|Yes
|Yes
|Water and Dust Resistance
|No
|No
|In-ear form
|Yes
|Yes
|Wingtips included
|No
|No
|Wireless
|Yes
|Yes
|Active Noise Cancellation
|No
|No
|Passive Noise Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Neodymium Magnet
|No
|No
|Driver Unit Size
|6mm
|6mm
|Lowest Frequency
|20Hz
|20Hz
|Highest frequency
|20,000Hz
|20,000 Hz
|Number of Mics
|1
|1
|Battery Life
|5 hours
|3.5 hours
|Battery level indicator
|Yes
|Yes
|Rechargeable battery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging Case Battery Life
|10 Hours
|14 Hours
|Charge Time
|1.5 Hours
|1.5 Hours
|Wireless Charging
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth APTX
|No
|No
|Bluetooth Version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth Range
|10m
|10m
|NFC Compatibility
|No
|No
|Used As a Headset
|Yes
|Yes
|Voice Commands
|Yes
|Yes
|Control Panel
|Yes
|Yes
|Mute Function
|No
|Yes
|Voice Prompts
|Yes
|Yes
|Travel Bag
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|No
|No
|Price
|INR 1,799
|INR 1,799
Image Source: AskCandyTech twitter
Image Source: ManagerDeal Twitter
There are three Noise Shots Groove and Boat Airdopes 441 difference and two of them are battery related. Battery Life on the Boat Airdopes 441 is 3.5 hours whereas the battery life on the Noise Shots Groove is higher at, 5 Hours. The situation is a little different regarding the battery life of the charging case, here the Noise Shots Groove falls short, providing only 11 hours of battery life whereas the Boat Airdopes 441 provides 14 hours of battery life. The other Noise Shots Groove and Boat Airdopes 441 difference is that the Boats Airdopes 441 has a mute function and the Noise Shots Groove doesn't. Both the earphones have the same price tag at INR 1,799.
Also read: AirPods Max Teardown By IFixit Rates It 6/10 First Time Ever; Know Details
Also read: Samsung Note 10 Plus Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Here Is A Detailed Comparison