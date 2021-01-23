Noise Shots Groove Vs Boat Airdopes 441: An In-depth Comparison

Times have changed, every appliance is trying to be truly wireless. One of the devices that have progressed massively over the years is earphones. From a time of having a bunch of tangled wires in pockets, the headphone industry has come a long way by providing a new wireless pod system for earphones.

The market is now flooded with a number of brands selling their own set of wireless earphones for users and people have started drawing out comparisons to figure what is the best pick for them. Many users want to know the result of Noise Shots Groove vs Boat Airdopes 441

A full-on Noise Shots Groove and Boat Airdopes 441 comparison will help the people weigh the pro and cons and decide which of these earphones are the best for them. This comparison will provide the user with an in-depth analysis of the specifications of both earphones so that the choice between the two of them can be made easier. Check out the Noise Shots Groove and Boat Airdopes 441 comparison below:

Specifications Noise Shots Groove Boat Airdopes 441 Sweat Resistance Yes Yes Splash proof Yes Yes Stereo Speakers Yes Yes Water and Dust Resistance No No In-ear form Yes Yes Wingtips included No No Wireless Yes Yes Active Noise Cancellation No No Passive Noise Reduction Yes Yes Neodymium Magnet No No Driver Unit Size 6mm 6mm Lowest Frequency 20Hz 20Hz Highest frequency 20,000Hz 20,000 Hz Number of Mics 1 1 Battery Life 5 hours 3.5 hours Battery level indicator Yes Yes Rechargeable battery Yes Yes Charging Case Battery Life 10 Hours 14 Hours Charge Time 1.5 Hours 1.5 Hours Wireless Charging No No USB Type-C Yes Yes Bluetooth APTX No No Bluetooth Version 5 5 Bluetooth Range 10m 10m NFC Compatibility No No Used As a Headset Yes Yes Voice Commands Yes Yes Control Panel Yes Yes Mute Function No Yes Voice Prompts Yes Yes Travel Bag Yes Yes Accelerometer No No Price INR 1,799 INR 1,799

There are three Noise Shots Groove and Boat Airdopes 441 difference and two of them are battery related. Battery Life on the Boat Airdopes 441 is 3.5 hours whereas the battery life on the Noise Shots Groove is higher at, 5 Hours. The situation is a little different regarding the battery life of the charging case, here the Noise Shots Groove falls short, providing only 11 hours of battery life whereas the Boat Airdopes 441 provides 14 hours of battery life. The other Noise Shots Groove and Boat Airdopes 441 difference is that the Boats Airdopes 441 has a mute function and the Noise Shots Groove doesn't. Both the earphones have the same price tag at INR 1,799.

