BoAt Airdopes 441 Vs BoAt Airdopes 443: Specs And Price Comparision

Indian manufacturer Boat has launched numerous affordable wireless earbuds over the past few years. The company launched the boAt Airdopes 441 true wireless earbuds which turned out to be a huge success among the masses. Soon after, it came up with a new boAt Airdopes 443 model which was also loaded with various exciting features. However, a number of people have been asking about the major differences between the two models. So, let us take you through all the features offered by these earbuds and also show you which model you should consider buying in our boAt Airdopes 441 vs boAt Airdopes 443 comparison.

boAt Airdopes 441 vs boAt Airdopes 443

Both boAt Airdopes 441 and boAt Airdopes 443 are feature-rich earbuds from boAt that belong to an affordable wireless audio segment. The two devices come with Insta Wake N Pair (IWP) feature, which allows the earbuds to power on almost instantaneously and get into the connection mode right when you open the charging case lid. Both models come with 6mm dynamic drivers and offer true wireless experience with Bluetooth v5.0.

Speaking of the battery, the Airdopes 441 and Airdopes 443 have the same battery life of about 3.5 hours when in use. In addition, both the earbuds are rated IPX7 water-resistant, which protects them against heavy splashes, rain and sweat.

Image credits: boAt website

Image credits: boAt website

Looking at these features, it is clear that there is no apparent difference between the two models at all. Also, if you go through their official website, you will notice that both Airdopes 441 and Airdopes 443 models offer almost identical features. However, the one difference between the two models is the availability of colour options. The boAt Airdopes 443 comes in only two colour options which include black and red. The Airdopes 441, on the other hand, offers six colour options which include red, yellow-green, yellow, blue, pale green, cornflower blue, and black.

Airdopes 441 vs. 443 price comparison

On the products official website, the boAt Airdopes 441 has been listed at Rs. 2,499, whereas the Airdopes 443 is available at Rs. 2,699. However, you can get the products much cheaper at e-commerce sites like Amazon.

Image credits: boAt website