LG Washing Machine DE Error Code: Causes And How To Easily Fix Them

The LG front-load washer displays a DE error code during the wash, rinse or spin cycles, indicating that the door hasn’t been locked properly. However, you can easily fix this error code in only a few steps.

LG washing machine DE error – Causes

When your washing machine displays the DE error code, it is possible that there could be three different issues causing it.

Here are the reasons why your washing machine door was unable to lock properly:

The washer’s door hasn’t been aligned in order. The door was not closed properly. The latch of the door could be faulty.

How to fix LG washing machine DE error code?

Before considering any other causes or malfunction, here is what you should try out to clear the DE error code:

Step 1: Tap the Power button to turn off the washing machine and remove the power.

Step 2: Once the power has been disabled, press and hold the Start/Pause button for about 5 seconds.

Step 3: Plug the washer back in and switch on the unit by pressing the Power button.

Step 4: Open and Close the washing machine’s door and ensure that it is latched properly.

Step 5: Choose a wash cycle and tap Start/Pause to test the washer.

Malfunction and repairs

If you have tried the above actions and the error code still persists, there could be a malfunction.

If your washer's door is closed but isn't locked, it could be because the latch of the lock assembly has failed, which will require a replacement.

If your washer's door is closed and locked but the cycle does not start, it is due to a failure of the lock assembly, which needs to be replaced.

If the handle does not work and you are not able to close the washer's door, it is because the handle is broken, which has to be replaced.

If the door does not close due to the old hinges, the hinges have been damaged and will need to be replaced.

Image credits: Remove and Replace