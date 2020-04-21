PE Error In LG Washing Machine: How To Fix PE Error Code?

The LG front load washer displays a PE error with respect to a pressure switch used to indicate how much water is in the machine. It essentially indicates that the water level sensor is malfunctioned. And while it may seem like a difficult task to diagnose or fix the issue, it isn’t. If you’re up for it, you can check for a couple of things before you decide to replace any OEM parts or disassemble your LG washer.

PE error in LG washing machine

Here’s what you need to do when your LG washing machine displays a PE error:

Unplug the washer for a few seconds or a minute.

Plug the washer back into power and restart the wash cycle. This should fix the PE error code.

If the PE error is still not cleared, you can try out a few more troubleshooting. There could be two possible causes behind a PE error code on your LG front loading washing machine which are explained below.

LG Washing machine PE error code – Wiring issue

If you have been getting a PE error on your LG washing machine, it is possible that there is a wiring issue. All you need to do is check the wiring harness which links the water level pressure sensor to the main control board.

Ensure that the wire harness isn’t loose, damaged or a burnt faulty one.

Use a multimeter to verify if you are getting proper continuity through the wire harness.

Change the harness wire that connects the water level pressure sensor to the main control board if it’s in a faulty state.

However, if you are able to get continuity and it’s securely connected, you can proceed to the second possible cause.

LG Washing machine PE error code – Faulty water level pressure sensor

In most cases, when the wire harness is secure, chances are that your water level pressure sensor is faulty and should be cleaned or replaced.

Firstly, you need to make sure that the water level pressure sensor is not caked with hard water or debris.

If you notice that the water level pressure sensor isn't clean, it will likely flash a PE error. So, you need to remove the sensor from the washing machine and wash it off for any hard water or debris.

Once cleaned, you have to put it back in the washer to conduct a test. If the machine runs smoothly without a PE fault code, the issue is likely fixed. However, if you notice that the sensor is faulty, you can replace with a new one. Make sure it's an OEM part.

Image credits: LG USA