PE Error In LG Washing Machine: How To Fix PE Error Code?

Quick links:
The LG front load washer displays a PE error with respect to a pressure switch used to indicate how much water is in the machine. It essentially indicates that the water level sensor is malfunctioned. And while it may seem like a difficult task to diagnose or fix the issue, it isn’t. If you’re up for it, you can check for a couple of things before you decide to replace any OEM parts or disassemble your LG washer.
Also Read | 1E Error In Samsung Washing Machine: How To Solve 1E Or IE Error Code
Here’s what you need to do when your LG washing machine displays a PE error:
If the PE error is still not cleared, you can try out a few more troubleshooting. There could be two possible causes behind a PE error code on your LG front loading washing machine which are explained below.
Also Read | What Is IE Error In Washing Machine? How To Solve The IE Error Code In Your LG Machine
If you have been getting a PE error on your LG washing machine, it is possible that there is a wiring issue. All you need to do is check the wiring harness which links the water level pressure sensor to the main control board.
However, if you are able to get continuity and it’s securely connected, you can proceed to the second possible cause.
Also Read | How To Clean Washing Machine With Disinfectants During Coronavirus Pandemic?
In most cases, when the wire harness is secure, chances are that your water level pressure sensor is faulty and should be cleaned or replaced.
Also Read | How To Delete Zoom Account And Ways To Enhance Its Security If You Have One
Image credits: LG USA