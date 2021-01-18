Do Widgets Drain Battery? Learn More About Widgets And Their Impact On Battery Life Here

The new iOS 14 update has brought widgets back in fashion. Widgets have been a part of the Android UI for many years now and have just made their entrance for iOS users. Widgets are handy tools on the home screen for users to use as shortcuts for their most-used applications. People have raised many questions about a widget’s impact on battery life such as, do widgets drain battery or do widgets eat up battery life on phone.

Do Widgets Drain Battery?

Widgets are basically shortcuts for applications that help the users access some feature of the application without having the need to actually loading up the application. These shortcuts are available for users on the home screen of their phones. This helps increase the accessibility of the application and makes certain tasks simpler and faster for the users. The main question here is, are people sacrificing battery life for the convenience of having widgets on their phone?

The answer to the question, do widgets eat up battery life on the phone is yes, they do consume a certain amount of battery. Widgets are extensions for an application, and they do not exist individually, therefore it constantly needs to fetch information from the application and refresh this information all the time to provide the user with up to date data. This process impacts the battery slightly more than it would normally, but the difference is negligible, only the people with a keen eye for battery usage will be able to catch on to this difference. Nevertheless, Widgets do drain the battery on both iOS and Android phones.

Widgets on iPhone

Widgets are finally available for the iPhone home screen. There are a variety of widgets an individual can use to make their experience in iOS 14 faster. Some of the important widgets include Battery life, Photos, maps, and more. These widgets can be placed amidst the application and are quite handy. For now, only first-party applications have their own widgets, but hopefully, third party applications will be coming up with their widgets soon.

Widgets on Android

Widgets have been a part of the Android operating system for a very long time now. Many applications have their own widgets that users use on a daily basis. As widgets have been a part of the system for so long, a lot of third party applications also have their own widgets on Android. These widgets are really helpful and increase the level of convenience for many users.

