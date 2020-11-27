Does Amazon Price Match During Black Friday? Know Details Here!

Black Friday Sales are hyping up the market with incredible deals on branded products. Many retailers are competing head-to-head to offer the best prices for the products on their online and offline stores. While many buyers are busy selecting their products, many are wondering if their favourite eCommerce websites will offer price matching deals or not. Similarly, a lot of Amazon.com fans are wondering about "does Amazon Price Match during black Friday?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | iPhone Black Friday Deals 2020: List of BEST deals for you!

Does Amazon Price Match during Black Friday?

Amazon.com is a leading e-commerce website with incredible deals, offers and sales going on relentlessly. However, the American organisation has its own price policy and it has made sure that the customers get the products in the best price possible. But, it does not promise a "low price guarantee" system. This means that Amazon does not price match even during Black Friday Sales. For example, if someone purchases an item from Amazon and finds a better deal somewhere else, Amazon would not pay the difference that is charged extra. This is for the benefit of the buyer so that he/ she gets the best deals possible instead of offering the same price in comparison to the competition.

Also Read | Black Friday Deals and Sales on Printers: Here's a List of best deals here

What is a Price Adjustment?

Price adjustment is quite easier to understand. It generally means that if a person buys an item and it goes on sale, the person may be eligible for a price adjustment. So, if you have experienced such an incident, you can ask for price adjustment from the store which might sometimes help you get cash back or store credit for the difference between the price you paid and the new sale price.

As per the policy of several retailers, stores only offer price adjustments within 14 days of purchase, however, they may differ. Also, not every retailer will offer price adjustment, especially when the Black Friday Sales are on the go. Nevertheless, one can still ask for any store's policy for price adjustments for Black Friday, just in case.

Also Read | Black Friday Deals on Tablets: Get the best deals details here!

Also Read | Micromax IN Note 1 price, specs, features & Flipkart sale details