Echo Dot 3rd Gen Vs 4th Gen: Which Smart Speaker Should You Buy?

The all-new Echo Dot 4th gen smart speaker is finally set to arrive later this week. The next-generation smart speaker from Amazon will come in a sleek design and offer a slew of exciting features to distinguish itself from the earlier versions. So, let us give you a quick breakdown of how the new Echo Dot stacks up against the Echo Dot 3rd gen.

Echo Dot 3rd gen vs 4th gen

Design, built and colours

One of the biggest highlights of the Echo Dot 4th gen is that it brings a completely refreshed design to the smart speaker. It offers a distinctive spherical design as opposed to the cylindrical shape on Echo Dot 3rd gen and earlier models.

The new Echo Dot fourth-generation will have a body half covered in both plastic and fabric. The Echo Dot 3rd gen also has a similar built featuring a fabric finish on the sides, with the top portion made of plastic.

The fourth-generation Echo Dot will be available in three colour options including charcoal, white and blue. Its predecessor also comes in three colour variants which include charcoal, white, and grey.

Alexa technology

Both smart speakers offer the same functionality with Alexa; however, the fourth generation Echo Dot comes with the AZ1 Neural Edge chip which could bring some improvements in terms of responsiveness and speed.

Echo Dot 4th gen price

The Echo Dot 4th gen price has been set at $49.99. The pre-orders for the smart speaker are live right now and it will be released on October 22. The smart speaker also comes with Clock which will retail for $59.99. It is also available for pre-order right now and will start shipping on November 5.

Echo Dot 3rd gen price

Echo Dot 3rd gen price was also set at $49.99 at launch. This means buyers can get the new Echo Dot for the same price tag as its predecessor. The Echo Dot 3rd Gen with Clock was also available at the same price as its new sibling. You can now get the Echo Dot 3rd gen for just $29.99 at a discount.

Image credits: Amazon