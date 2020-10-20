IPhone 12 Models Cross 2 Million Sales On First Day Of Pre-orders, Beating IPhone 11

It was only a few days ago when Apple unveiled its iPhone 12 lineup of smartphones, all of which came with a refreshed design and 5G connectivity. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for pre-order starting October 23 and it appears that the two iPhone 12 models were able to make far more sales than last year's iPhone 11 on the first day of pre-orders going live.

iPhone 12 models cross 2 million sales on the first day

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities, the iPhone 12 models sold over 2 million units within the first 24 hours, beating the iPhone 11 sales record for that period last year. The iPhone 11 was able to sell around 800,000 units in the first 24 hours when it was available for pre-order late in 2019.

Kuo also revealed that the Cupertino-based company might sell around 9 million iPhone 12 units, as opposed to 12 million for iPhone 11 during the same period. He also noted that the iPhone 12 Pro model had a higher demand in China especially considering the country's 5G accessibility.

iPhone 12 price

The iPhone 12 price has been set at $799 (Rs. 79,900), whereas the iPhone Pro version is available for $999 (Rs. 1,19,900). The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max models will also be available for pre-orders starting November 6. The iPhone 12 mini will be available for $699 (Rs. 69,900), while the iPhone 12 Pro Max be retail for $1,099 (Rs. 1,29,900).

All of the new iPhones 12 models will offer advanced 5G experience, allowing superfast downloads, and high‑quality video streaming. The lineup will also feature Apple's A14 Bionic chipset, which Apple claims is the fastest chip in smartphones today.

When will iPhone 12 ship?

The iPhone 12 release has been delayed; however, it is finally set to arrive this month. The iPhone 12 release is set for October 30, along with the Pro model. The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max models will start shipping on November 13.

