Samsung Galaxy Devices To Receive 3 Generations Of Android Updates: See The Full List

South Korean technology giant Samsung has finally confirmed the complete list of Samsung devices that will be eligible for Android updates through three generations, which means three major updates. The company first announced the move during its recently held Galaxy Note 20 launch event, however, the official list of devices was not revealed at the time.

List of Samsung Galaxy devices to receive three generations of Android updates

The list features a wide range of devices including the popular Galaxy S series, Galaxy A series, Galaxy Note Series, Galaxy Note Series, and even tablets.

Samsung Galaxy S series:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20, S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, and S10 Lite along with the upcoming S series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note series:

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, and Note10 Lite along with the upcoming Note series.

Samsung Galaxy Foldable devices:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold, and upcoming Z series devices

Samsung Galaxy A series:

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

Samsung Tablets:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices

Earlier, the smartphone company used to offer major software updates for two years, however, with the new announcement, the period will be extended. Also, the company had initially confirmed that these Andriod updates will only be to the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices, but it now appears that the final list is a rather extensive one which also includes the tabs.

Apart from the above-listed devices, the company will be offering timely Android OS upgrades as long as the device's hardware specifications permit. However, Samsung has informed users that the availability of these upgrades may vary depending on the market. It is also worth pointing out that the Galaxy S20 phones will be the very first in line to receive the Android 11 update.

Image credits: Samsung