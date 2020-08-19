Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Leaked Online As An Affordable Alternative In S20 Series

Earlier this year, Samsung launched its range of devices in the Galaxy series which are among the best devices you can own right now. As part of the lineup, the company offered the standard S20 model along with the more advanced S20+ and the S20 Ultra. However, there have been several leaks online that the South Korean tech giant is set to bring a cheaper alternative of the flagship series which will be called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE). Let’s take a look at everything we know about the phone so far.

Image credits: OnLeaks and PriceBaba

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specs and features

Prominent leaker @OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) and @PriceBaba have shared a few renders detailing what the new device may look like. According to the leak, the phone will have a screen display size between 6.4 and 6.5-inches, making it slightly bigger than one seen on the original Galaxy S20 device which has a 6.2-inch display. It is also said to feature a central punch hole which aligns with other devices in the series. However, the leaks also suggest that the phone will have a plastic rear to bring down the cost.

The phone display is expected to feature a flat AMOLED display instead of a curved one. It is also said to have a 120Hz refresh rate. Based on the rumours, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will also come with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

As for hardware, leaks suggest that the Galaxy S20 FE will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and carry a 4,500mAh battery. For memory, the leak claims that the device will have a 6GB RAM, although it is also expected that there will also be an 8GB RAM version, where the storage option will go all the way up to 512GB.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is reported to feature a triple rear camera setup. This is similar to the Galaxy S20, however, it might only have a 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the device is reported to have a 32-megapixel front camera.

