Galaxy S21 Pre Order: How To Reserve A Pre-order For Galaxy S21 Series Of Smartphones?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is set to be the next major smartphone in the Galaxy S-Series. The much-anticipated handset has been in the news for quite some time now with various speculations and rumours surrounding its release. The South Korean smartphone maker is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 series device next month, with pre-order reservations now open for the US buyers.

Galaxy S21 reserve a pre order

The Galaxy S21 pre order reservations have opened up in the US. People who reserve a pre-order will be eligible to receive an additional $50 on purchase of accessories. Buyers will also be eligible for an additional $10 credit if they pre-order a device using Shop Samsung mobile app. If you don't have the app installed on your device, you can download it at this link. The Shop Samsung app enables users to track orders, get customized recommendations and a bunch of other features.

However, if you don't wish to download the mobile app on your phone, you can still reserve a pre-order for Galaxy S21 series by heading over to the company's official website at the link here. Once you're on the page, you simply need to provide a few requested details such as full name, email, and contact number and carrier information. The company also gives you an option to trade in our old smartphone to receive instant credit of up to $700. Buyers can also avail up to $550 instant trade-in credit for devices that have cracked screens.

Once you have entered the details, you need to click on the 'Reserve' button. The company will now be able to contact you that will confirm your pre-order reservation. The pre-orders for Galaxy S21-series of smartphones will be live until January 28, 2021, at 11:59 PM EST. However, an exact launch date is not yet known.

Samsung is yet to offer details around the different models it will release as part of the Galaxy S-Series lineup. However, it is expected that there will be a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, along with the standard Galaxy S21 model.

Image credits: XDA Developers