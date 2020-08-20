Headphones With Mic For Kids: List Of 15 Top Headphones For Kids

Buying headphones for kids can be very confusing. There are a lot of factors to keep in mind before purchasing a headphone for kids. Thus we have listed some popular choices. Here are some popular kids' headphones with a mic that can be bought online.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 And Galaxy Buds Live Announced: India Prices And Where To Buy

Also Read | GTA 5 Tips To Store Your Vehicle Safely Back Into The Garage Within Seconds

Headphones with mic for kids:

iClever HS14 Kids Headphones with Mic:

This is one of the most popular headphones when it comes to buying electronics for kids. Its description on Amazon says, “Who says kids' headphones can't be good quality? Your children will delight in the powerful sound put out by the dual Sound Stage drivers on these stereo headphones. You can be sure they'll have clean and pure sound, as well as soft, hypoallergenic ear cushions so they can listen for hours in complete comfort”.

PuroBasic Volume Limiting Kids Headphones with Mic:

These are some efficient headphones that have been given a â…˜ star rating on Amazon. Its description on Amazon says, “Ordinary headphones let kids jam out at any volume, including dangerous ones. Over time, those rocking volumes damage their eardrums and can even lead to noise-induced hearing loss. Protect your kid’s hearing with the PuroBasic, the headphones that limit harmful volumes over 85 dB!”.

Puro Sound Labs BT2200 On-Ear Headphones

These are some of the most lightweight headphones for kids. It’s Amazon listing has gotten 4.5/5 stars which is certainly impressive. Its description on Amazon says, “Choke-free and stumble-free wireless kids headphones with detachable cable to prevent possible injury by entanglement; durable yet non-toxic materials for child-proof play”.

LilGadgets Connect+ Headphones with Mic

These headphones are one of the most bought kids headphones online. Its Amazon profile has gotten 4.5/5 stars rating which is certainly applaudable. Its Amazon description says, “Sized for children, padded for children, light for children, and durable for children (recommended for ages 2-8). Also includes a Microfiber CARRYING POUCH and detachable four foot nylon covered audio cable with inline microphone to allow for greater range between your children and their device."

LilGadgets Untangled Pro Premium Headphone

These headphones are a great choice for children who are technology fanatics. It is because of the wireless feature that has been added. The headphones have received 4.5/5 stars which are certainly impressive. It’s Amazon description says, “High quality, Bluetooth wireless headphones with built-in microphone, sized for children 4+ and compatible with nearly all Bluetooth devices”.

Kidz Gear Delux Wired Headphones with Boom Mic

These are some of the coolest looking headphones on the market. It has received a rating of â…˜ stars on Amazon. Its description says, “Custom designed fit for children 2 yrs. and older. Lightweight and comfortable Now available in five different colours. Independent Volume Limit Cable to limit audio volume to approximately 80% (~ 20dB lower) of original maximum volume”.

JBL JR 300 - On-Ear Headphones for Kids With Mic

These are some of the most bought headphones on Amazon. It has also been listed under Amazon’s Choice which is only done for reliable products. Its description on Amazon says, “JBL Safe sound designed for kids, Ultra-portable, Comfort fit, Make it yours – stickers Se and Designed for kids"

PuroGamer Volume Limited Gaming Headset

These are one of the most bought headphones on amazon. They are also listed in Amazon’s choice. Its description says, “Get immersed in the game and gain a competitive edge with clear noise thanks to PuroGamer, the next-level headset for gamers by Puro Sound Labs.”.

JLab Audio JBuddies Play Gaming Wireless Kids Headset

These are some of the most fashionable headphones on the list. It has received a great â…˜ star review on amazon. Its description says, “Wireless Bluetooth Freedom. Fits Ages 6 Years Old & Up: With young ones in mind – and a game to win – we nixed the wires. The buddies Play Gaming Headset have 22+ hours of playtime and provide all-day comfort and cushion support for when the kids want to play games endlessly. A built-in, retractable boom microphone lets you talk to your teammates or store back in the headphone when you play solo”.

Baby Banz Bluetooth Earmuffs Hearing Protection

These are one of the most bought kids headphones that have gotten a lot of positive reviews. The item has received 4.5/5 stars which are certainly impressive. Its Amazon description says, “The FIRST EVER Bluetooth headphones for infants! Now you can PROTECT and CONNECT to play soothing music, movies, nature sounds or audio books to your little ones, SAFELY! Industry-leading Safe Sound technology limits the volume to a comfortable 75dB, so no need to worry about your device's settings.”.

Other popular kids headphones:

Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiet On-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Noot Products K11 Headphones

JBL JR 300BT - On-Ear Wireless Headphones

PeohZarr Kids Headphones with Microphone

Riwbox WT-7S Bluetooth Headphones Light Up

[All Images Have been taken from Amazon's official website]

Also Read | Minecraft Skins: List Of The Most Popular Mods Every Minecraft Fan Should Check Out

Also Read | Best Mobiles Under Rs 12,000 - Looking To Buy A New Phone Now That Lockdown Is Over?