GTA 5 Tips To Store Your Vehicle Safely Back Into The Garage Within Seconds

Rockstar Games have been one of the most famous game publishers since the release of their franchise, Grand Theft Auto. Their latest game is GTA 5 that has been one of the most played games all over the globe. The game gives the players an option to play in two different gaming modes: story mode and online mode. Read more to know about GTA 5.

How to keep your vehicle safe in GTA V Online?

GTA 5 Online players certainly take a lot of pride in the vehicles they own. It takes a lot of time and effort to save up and buy some of the fastest cars in GTA 5. But there is a huge issue of your vehicle being stolen or destroyed by other players. It then takes some amount of money to get back the car from GTA 5’s insurance company which could get expensive at times. Thus we have come up with GTA 5 trick to help you keep your car safe. This can be used anytime but will not work if the car has already been destroyed or impounded by the cops. Here is a guide to keeping your vehicles safe in GTA 5.

Open interactions menu

This can be done by holding the back button on Xbox, touchpad on PS and .. key on PC

Scroll down till you see “vehicles”

Click on it

You will se a number of options now

Choose ‘Return personal vehicle to storage’

Your car will be returned safely to your garage in seconds.

More about GTA 5

Well, it is not easy to earn money in GTA 5. Thus the players have been looking for a way to earn fast money in the game. A very feasible technique to earn money in GTA 5 is by playing game sat the Casino. The easiest and fastest way to earn chips is by the Casino Lucky Wheel. Each player is given a single spin per day that could give them a lot of cash and other prizes. It is one of the easiest ways to get chips in GTA 5 online. Here are all the options from Casino Lucky wheel and their probability.

Podium Vehicle: 1 in 20

Vehicle Discount: 1 in 20

Mystery: 1 in 20

Clothing: 4 in 20

Chips: 4 in 20

Cash: 4 in 20

RP: 5 in 20

Other Casino games to try

GTA Online Casino Slot Machines

GTA Online Casino Inside Track

GTA Online Casino Roulette

GTA Online Casino Three Card Poker

GTA Online Casino Blackjack

