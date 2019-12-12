Here’s Your Best Look Yet At Realme Buds Air, Wireless Charging Confirmed 

Realme has confirmed its first truly wireless earbuds, aka Realme Buds Air, will indeed support wireless charging right out-of-the-box. More precisely, you’ll be able to charge the Realme Buds Air using any Qi-standard wireless charger. It’s yet to be seen if wireless charging will be standard like in the Samsung Galaxy Buds or optional like in the Apple AirPods 2.

Whatever be the case, chances are, the Realme Buds Air will be one of the most affordable wireless earbuds with wireless charging support. According to an accidental Flipkart listing – now removed – the Realme Buds Air will cost Rs 4,999.

What makes #realmeBudsAir truly disruptive?

Wireless Charging! Yes, you can charge with ease and convenience using any Qi-standard wireless charger.





Get ready for the launch at 12:30PM on 17th Dec.



Realme has been showing off the Realme Buds Air’s design on social media on a frequent basis now. The latest pair of promotional renders shared by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter give us our best look yet at the Realme Buds Air. While we already know everything about the Realme Buds Air when it comes to all-round design and how these will look so much like Apple’s AirPods, it’s always nice to see more of what’s coming.

Realme Buds Air full design revealed

Realme has confirmed that the Realme Buds Air will be available in three ‘bold’ colours – one of which will be Realme’s signature ‘yellow.’ The other will be black and white. The new renders show off the yellow and white colourways of the Realme Buds Air in their full glory. And yes, the resemblance with the AirPods is uncanny.





The exceptional Sound quality & clarity provides me with a #TrueWirelessRealSeamless experience!



See you all for it's launch on 17th Dec.

Just like how the AirPods don’t fit in all the way inside your ear since they’re not really in-ear so to say, Realme’s truly wireless earbuds also look like they’ll follow suit. Then there’s the stem. Realme’s truly wireless earbuds will have them too. The charging case seems taken from Apple’s book too.

Elsewhere, Realme has also been touting their seamless experience in terms of sound and connection so that’s something to really look forward too. We know for sure now that wireless charging will be one of their key features. Realme will launch the Realme Buds Air in India on December 17 alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G-powered Realme X2 phone.

