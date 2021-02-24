How Much Does Bond Touch Bracelet Cost In India? Where Can You Buy It?

Bond Touch is an interesting gadget that recently landed in the Indian markets through Amazon. The Bond Touch is a pair of bracelets made for couples to connect with each other. Read on to know more about bond touch bracelets.

The Bond Touch Bracelet

The Bond Touch bracelet is a special gadget that lets couples connect with each other literally, from any corner of the globe. It gives people the ability to physically connect with their significant other with the Bond Touch Watch. The Bond Touch Watch uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology to stay connected to its other pair of the watch.

Each Bond Touch watch comes with two bracelets. When the bracelet is tapped by the wearer, the partner who is wearing the other bracelet will feel a corresponding vibration and see an LED glow from the watch. A neat little trick to let your partner know that you're thinking about them.

Bond Touch Price in India: Where to Buy?

The Bond Touch was one of the best recent Amazon finds and you can take a look at the official Bond Touch Amazon page here. As of now, the price isn't available as it's coming to the Indian markets soon and you can keep track on the given amazon page for any updates and price changes. In the US, the Bond touch is priced at $100, so ideally its Indian price shouldn't exceed Rs 10,000 even considering import costs.

Bond Touch Features

The Bond Touch has an excellent battery life and a slim design. The device is waterproof and you make multiple customisations on the lighting as per your choice. The Bond Touch is available in the following colours: Twilight Blue, Emerald Green, Pink Sand and Ghost White. Here are all the features.

4 Day battery life

Share Location with Partner along with Weather conditions.

Choose the colour in which your partners Bond Touch will light up.

Check your partners Bond Touch and phone battery levels.

The device also serves as a Bluetooth smartwatch.

The Bond Touch makes an excellent gift for birthdays, Valentine's day, anniversaries etc. If you're looking to get your partner a thoughtful gift to remember you by, the Bond touch is a good gift option. Stay tuned for more news on tech.

