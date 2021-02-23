Best Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 That You Must Check Out, Check List

Over the past couple of years, competition amongst smartphone brands has become intense and India is a very lucrative smartphone market for companies. The mid-range smartphone market is the most competitive as customers want to get the most bang for their buck. Here is the list of best mobile phones under Rs 15000 available in February 2021.

Samsung M21 - Samsung M21 is a great choice for people looking for a well-rounded phone under a budget. M21 has a triple camera setup with the main sensor of 48 megapixels, an ultra-wide camera, a depth camera and a front punch hole camera of 22mp. The display is Samsung's Super AMOLED 6.4 inch display with FHD resolution(2340x1080). The phone comes with android 10 out of the box, 4GB RAM, 64 GB internal and a massive 6000 mAh battery. The M21 is priced at Rs 12,999.

Nokia 5.3 - Nokia 5.3 is an excellent mid-range smartphone and has superb value for money. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of ROM. It has a large HD+ display of 6.55 inches, well suited for gaming or watching videos. The phone comes with a 13MP rear camera and a decent 4000 mAh battery. The device is powered by one of the latest, Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone is priced at Rs. 13,999.

Samsung A21S - Samsung A21 is the device for Samsung fans who want a smartphone on a budget. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage(expandable up to 512GB). The phone has a Super AMOLED HD+ 6.5 inch display. The phone has a quad-camera rear set up with the main sensor of 48 mp and a 13 mp front camera. The phone is powered by Exynos 850 processor and comes with a 5000 mAh battery. The device is priced at 14,999.

Micromax IN Note 1 - This is an Indian brand phone and if you're looking to buy an Indian phone this is your best choice, considering all the options. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage which is expandable up to 256 GB with an internal SD Card. The phone comes with a large 6.7-inch display and quad-camera set up. The rear camera has a 48 mp sensor and the front camera has a 16 mp one. The phone also comes with a large 5000 mAh battery life that will last you more than a day. The phone is priced at Rs 12,499

Samsung A50s - Samsung A50S is a highly reviewed phone that offers a high price to performance ratio. The phone is powered by the powerful 9611 processor which was one of Samsung's flagship processors just a couple of years ago. The phone comes with 4GB RAM, 128 GB ROM and a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. The phone is priced at 14,999.

Nokia 2.4 - Nokia 2.4 is a super budget-friendly device that you can get if you're looking for something in the range of 10-12000 Rupees. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM with an expandable memory card slot up to 512 GB. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a large 4500 mAh battery. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 Processor. The phone is priced at Rs 9,998.

Note: Other phones in consideration at this price point were the LAVA Z6, Karbonn Titan S9, Asus Zenophone Max M2, LG W30. However, most of these phones are outdated or received negative reviews and cannot compete with the ones given on the list. The above-mentioned phones have received great reviews from users and critics alike and remain the best option under a Rs 15,000 budget. Stay tuned for more updates on tech and smartphones.



