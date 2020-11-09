Best Android Games For 2020: Here Are 15 Best Offline Or Online Games For Android

Android games development has been on the rise for years but the year 2020 has seen a huge improvement in terms of graphics and gameplay. With more and more PC games getting a mobile version, there is now a huge collection of games (offline and online) from which mobile gaming lovers can choose from. Continue reading to check out 15 of the best games for Android games 2020.

Also read | Visit All 17 Locations Fortnite: How To Complete XP Xtravaganza challenge

Best Android Games

Also read | Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Learn The Choices For Sky Larsen's Fate And The Consequences

15. Marvel Contest of Champions (Free to Play)

This is the closest game to Marvel vs. Capcom that the players can find is "Marvel Contest of Champions".

Is considered a good fighter game that has a lot of Marvel characters with beautiful costumes.

Definitely a must-play for comic book and superhero fans.

14. Hearthstone (Free to Play)

One of the top tier card-based strategy games that are currently out in the market.

A very large-scale game for Android phones.

Has characters from the World of Warcraft series.

Must-play for strategy game lovers.

13. GRIS

Adventure game which also has puzzle-platformer elements.

The game story is based around a young girl named Gris who is lost in her own world as she is dealing with her life's painful experiences.

Gameplay includes exploring the world, solving puzzles, and more.

One of the best Adventure games out there.

12. Mario Kart Tour (free to play)

Mario Kart Tour is one of the most enjoyable games to play from Nintendo.

Now it also features online multiplayer which will allow players to race with their friends.

Casual gaming like console but on Android.

The game is free to play and but players can still opt to buy gems for purchasing characters.

11. Fortnite

One of the most famous Battle Royale games that are currently in the gaming world is Fortnite and now it is playable on almost any device.

The best feature is cross-platform and enables cross-play - players can team up with their console and PC friends on their tablet or phone.

Game is hard to play without having controller extensions but has everything that Fortnite PC contains.

10. Levelhead

A platformer game from Butterscotch Shenanigans (developer of Crashlands).

Has 90 levels, easy to get used to controls, and is very enjoyable to play.

Excellent custom level building. Players can build their own levels and even upload them to the game.

The game is cross-platform with cloud saves.

Free with Google Play Pass.

9. The Room series (four games)

Series of four puzzle games.

The first franchise was able to create a good puzzle genre on mobile.

Each room contains some weird and objects with some secrets. The goal is to solve the puzzles and get out.

8. Square Enix games

Square Enix have some of the best Android games ever since they started developing games.

Includes games like the remakes of Final Fantasy 1-7 and 9, seven Dragon Quest games, Chrono Trigger, and Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition.

7. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

Has more than ten million downloads and almost a million user reviews.

One of the best mobile FPS games.

Has simple, effective controls & decent graphics.

100 people jump from a plane on an island to battle it out till one player remains.

6. Nintendo games

Contains a good number of Android games and all can be considered as decent.

Has one premium game with Super Mario Run which is often called out for its high price tag but it’s one of the best platformers on mobile.

Some free games from Nintendo include Fire Emblem Heroes (strategy RPG) and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (simulation).

Other good games include Dragalia: Lost to its repertoire, Dr Mario World and Mario Kart Tour.

5. Legends of Runeterra (Free to play)

One of the latest Android games that is an online battler, similar to games like Hearthstone.

Players collect cards and heroes, then build decks from those cards and heroes and then battle opponents online.

Includes 24 champions, a bunch of cards, and the ability to invite friends for a duel.

4. Pokémon GO (Free to Play)

Has a large number of hardcore fans.

A gaming title that makes walking and getting out more fun for the players.

Just like Pokémon Home is integrated with Pokémon as a whole, Pokémon GO soon will be supported on the Pokémon Home app, so players will be able to collect Pokémon from all titles in one super Pokébank.

3. Minecraft

The most famous sandbox survival and creative game is now vailable on your phone.

Allows cross-play to play with others who are on PS4, Xbox, or PC.

2. Call of Duty: Mobile (Free to play)

One of the latest games on the list.

Intensely popular with a high rating.

Has different modes like normal FPS online PvP mode and also the main 100-player battle royale mode.

1. Genshin Impact (Free to play)

Action RPG game with gacha mechanics.

Received a huge audience right on the day of its release for its impressive visuals and excellent game-play.

Was once considered to be a copy of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but after playing the game it was known to be an entirely different game.

One of the most played games on every platform since its release.

Also read | Red Dead Redemption 2 Wintergreen Berries Location; Become A Botanist In RDR 2

Also read | Genshin Impact Thundersoother Artifact Set: How To Get The Item?