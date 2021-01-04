Death Stranding System Requirements For A Smooth Gaming Experience

Death Stranding, a popular sci-fi video game from Hideo Kojima, is an open-world survival shooting game. The game characters in Death Stranding gameplay are inspired by action stars Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Lea Seydous.

In Death Stranding gameplay, the player plays with others as Sam Porter Bridges (the character inspired by Norman Reedus). The dystopian game world is full of threats and dangers. Sam must find all the survivors and also deliver them to safe locations to ensure humans are not wiped out from the earth.

This survival shooting game is available on computer and gaming consoles. The PC version is released and marketed by Sony Interactive Entertainment and is developed by Kojima Productions. If you are excited about playing it, check the brief information about the Death Stranding system requirements.

Minimum Death Stranding pc requirements-

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

These are just the minimum requirements. That means the game will run on your device if it has the above-mentioned qualities. But, if you want to enjoy the coveted features like high frame rate, photo mode, ultra-wide monitor support, and also the crossover game of Death Stranding with the Half-Life series, you need to have a better PC. Additionally, PC users can also play the new difficulty level called "Very hard." These features will be available only if your device is able to support the ideal Death Stranding system requirements-

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space( as death stranding size is 80 GB)

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

If your laptop fulfills these Death Stranding PC requirements, you can also play the game on your laptop.

How to download Death Stranding?

The game is available on the official link of Kojima Productions and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Additionally, you can also find the Death Stranding download link on sites like Steam and Epic games.

You can visit any site and click on the Death Stranding download link to download the game. Please ensure that your device has at least 80GB disc space fee to support Death Stranding game size.

Death Stranding android minimum configuration

The minimum configuration for Death Standing for android users in android 8.1 or above.