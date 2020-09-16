IPad 7th Generation Vs IPad 8th Generation: Comparison, Pricing And Availability

Apple has unveiled a new eighth-generation iPad, along with iPad Air 4 at the virtual ‘Time Flies’ event that was held on September 15. The iPad 8th generation comes with the same design as seen on the seventh-generation which makes it almost indistinguishable from its predecessor. The two devices also feature a range of similarities. However, the latest iPad offers a few upgrades when it comes to its performance.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 6 Features And Release Date: How Much Will Apple Watch Series 6 Cost?

iPad 7th generation vs iPad 8th generation

The new iPad 8th generation features only a few upgrades over the iPad 7th generation, however, this can be justified as it maintains the same price range as that of its predecessor. The iPad 8th generation retains the 10.2-inch display panel and offers the same storage capacity as with the previous model. The two iPads also share a range of other hardware specs. One of the only major differences is an upgrade to the faster and more powerful A12 Bionic chipset which was recently featured on the iPad Air 2019. The iPad 8th generation will run on iPadOS 14 out of the box as opposed to the iPad 7th generation which recently received an iPadOS 13.7 upgrade.

Also Read | What Time Will IOS 14 Be Released? List Of Devices Compatible With IOS 14

iPad 8th generation release date

The Apple iPad 8th generation has been announced at the Apple Time Flies event on September 15, however, the shipment will begin on Friday, September 18. People who wish to purchase the new 8th-generation iPad can head over to the company's official website or the Apple Store app to pre-order the device. However, the pre-orders are currently open to the US and a few other regions only. The Indian version of the site requests the buyers to check back later for availability.

Also Read | LG Wing Release Date, Price, Availability, Specifications And Features

iPad 8th generation price

The base 32GB Wi-Fi model of iPad 8th generation can be purchased for Rs 29,900. The 128GB model of the device will retail for Rs 37,900. The iPad 8th generation also has a Wi-Fi+Cellular variant. The 32GB storage option will cost Rs 41,900 while the 128GB version will go for Rs 49,900. The new Apple iPad can be purchased in three colour options which include Silver, Space Grey, and Gold.

Also Read | Apple Watch SE Features And Release Date: How Much Will Apple Watch SE Cost?

Image credits: Apple