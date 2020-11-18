IPhone 12 Pro Max Cases: Here Are 8 Stylish Phone Cases To Amp-up Your New IPhone

It’s not been very long since Apple’s latest line of iPhones has entered the market. While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini aren’t as eye-wateringly expensive, the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max model prices will definitely drop jaws of many apple users. However, with a new iPhone comes the need to keep it safe and make it appear as glorious looking as ever. This is where the iPhone 12 Pro Max cases come into the picture. While incurring extra expenses on the iPhone might not look like an appealing option, there’s also a financial incentive to ensure that your iPhone 12 Pro Max is safe. Here are the 8 most stylish iPhone 12 cases.

Cases for iPhone 12 pro max

iPhone 12 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand.

A soft microfiber lining on the inside for even more protection.

With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 Pro Max,

Faster and wireless charging every time.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe

Thin, light, and easy to grip

Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials

The scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior.

Built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 Pro Max, Faster wireless charging, every timeSUPCASE Unicorn Beetle EXO Series Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max''

Hard PC back + Flexible TPU bumper provide SUPCASE's world-famous protection.

Slim design features and precise cutouts to ensure the iPhone 12 pro max case doesn’t hinder your phone’s functions or buttons.

Elevated bezels will ensure fragile touchscreen and camera lens avoid contact with surfaces.

Clear back resists scratches and discolouration.

Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020 Release) 6.7 inch ONLY.

SupCase Unicorn Beetle Style Series Case Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max

Hard PC back + shock-absorbent TPU bumper provides your phone effective protection.

Compatible with Magsafe and Most Other Wireless Chargers.

Elevated bezels help ensure touchscreen and camera lens avoid scratches when placed facedown.

Back cover is transparent and is extremely scratch-resistant.

Easily access all of your smartphone features, functions and ports thanks to the precise design of case cutouts.

Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020 Release) 6.7 inch ONLY.

Casetify Custom iPhone Case

Trendy designs and custom treatment ensures that the customer can add their name, initials or favourite word to make this luxury print.

Available for all the versions of iPhone 12

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

Handcrafted and feather-light construction with 5 layers of protection.

Shock-resistant core, layered with top-grain leather, a polycarbonate shear plate, and alloy metal hardware

Features soft impact-resistant core & honeycomb traction grip

Oversized tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality with raised bezels to protect screen and lens

Compatible with Wireless Charging and NFC Payments

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Monarch Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

Engineered with our HyperCush technology, an impact protection system to cushion your precious phone when it slips out of your hand

Ultra-light armour shell cases feature a shock-absorbing soft core with impact-resistant bumpers

Ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality with raised bezels to protect screen and lens

Compatible with Wireless Charging and NFC Payments

Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection

Castify Monogram Studio - Stripes

