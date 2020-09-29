IPhone 12 Mini Leaks: Launch Date, Specifications, Pricing And Other Details

The October event of Apple is right around the corner and the leaks for the iPhone 12 are at an all-time high. iPhone leaks are highest at this time of the year which helps in making concept renders for iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2020 and people can’t wait to see what Apple has got in store for them. iPhone 12 mini is one of the newest leaks that have been uncovered. Leakers believe a smaller screen iPhone dubbed iPhone 12 mini will be making an appearance in the market in the October event.

Also read: Apple's IPhone 12 Launch Virtual Event To Be Announced This Week?

iPhone 12 mini leaks and iPhone 12 leaks

Reputed leaker and analyst Jon Prosser tweeted the arrival of the newest set of iPhones is set for October 13th. He also mentioned the storage options for the iPhone 12 mini and new iPhone models that will be unveiled in the October event. The four models are going to be iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 pro, and the iPhone 12 max.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th



The shipment includes:



iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256



iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256



Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

The iPhone 12 mini is set to have a 5.4-inch display and will come with the storage options of 128GB and 256 GB. It is most likely going to be the cheapest variant of iPhones and will be sold at a much more budget-friendly rate.

Also read: IPhone 12 Mini Features Leak: Screen Size And Other Features Revealed Inside

iPhone 12 reported features and leaks

Here is a compilation of all reported leaks and news of the iPhone 12 models:

Display:

According to the leaks, Apple is going to release 3 display sizes; 5.4 inches for the iPhone 12 which is also the smallest size iPhone that Apple has released after the iPhone SE at 4.7inches. 6.1 inches is the size for both the iPhone 12 Max and the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro max will boast the largest screen size by apple till that at a staggering 6.7 inches, the last biggest phone being the iPhone 11 Pro Max at 6.5 inches. All the new iPhones of 2020 are said to feature an OLED display technology regardless of the price. The higher-end variants could end up with a 120hz promotion refresh rate.

Camera:

The iPhone 12 leaks suggest that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch affordable models should be shipped with a dual-lens setup, whereas the higher end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch variants shout shift with a quadruple lens set up. The higher-end models should also receive a new TrueDepth front camera system which would help in reducing the size of the notch and also a 3D lens rear camera system which would use a laser to understand the depth and subjects in the room which would benefit both photography and the AR (Augmented Reality) functions.

Design:

Reports suggest that Apple might be looking for a throwback concept for its 2020 models. Apple is going for a complete revamp of the design taking some inspiration from the iPhone 4 stainless steel frame and the iPad Pro's squared design.

Under the Hood:

The 2020 models are the first iPhones by Apple that will showcase 5G capabilities which will support both mmWave and sub-6-GHz bands bringing blazing fast internet speeds to the new iPhones. Also for the first time, the iPhones are going to have an Apple-designed 5-nanometer A14 chip manufactured by TSMC and a whopping 6 GB of RAM which is supposed to be a powerhouse increasing the speed and also the efficiency of the models. The iPhones will also ship with iOS 14 preloaded.

iPhone 12 launch date:

The release date for the latest iPhone models was pushed by Apple this time. Every year, fans have seen the unveiling of the latest iPhones during the September event itself, but Apple opted for an individual October event for the reveal of the latest iPhones this time around. This decision was made in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. iPhone 12 launch date has been reported to be on the 13th of October 2020.

iPhone 12 Price

Apple is expected to follow a similar pattern for the iPhone 12 prices. It is assumed to start around 699$ for the affordable models and 999$ and 1099$ for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively. The prices increase as storage is increased for the models. iPhone 12 is also expected to ship without a charging brick and EarPods to reduce their carbon footprint and also as a power move for their new wireless charging pad.

Also read: IPhone 12 Ring Of Magnets Mystery Solved? A New Leak Reveals More Insights

Also read: IPhone 12 Mini To Cost $700 But Shall Not Have 5G Connectivity: Reports

Promo image source: Apple Insider Twitter Handle