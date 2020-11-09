How Long Does The IOS 14.2 Update Take? Learn More About The IOS 14.2 Update Time

iOS 14 was announced earlier this year and released during Apple’s September event. The new software brought a lot of new features to the iPhones such as widgets, NFC reader, and more. The scratch versions of new software updates are almost always buggy and need patches to overcome these issues. iOS 14.2 is out now and it tackles a lot of bugs and brings new features to the operating system. Users have been asking how long does the iOS 14.2 update take.

How long does the iOS 14.2 update take?

iOS 14.2 is a big upgrade. Users coming from iOS 14.1 will need a 1 GB download to get the update installed. There are many ways users can attempt downloading the iOS 14.2 update. Here are the various durations for different ways to update to iOS 14.2:

Sync with iTunes: 5-45 mins

iOS 14.2 update download: 5-15 mins

iOS 14.2 update install: 10-20 mins

iOS 14.2 New Features

iOS 14.2 brings a lot of new features and bug fixes to the operating system. The iOS 14.2 new features are listed below:

Intercom: Users can use a new feature called intercom in the Homepod which they can use to put voice messages for other members of the family. This feature is Siri activated

New Emojis: The iOS 14.2 brings a whole set of new emojis

Music Recognition Widget: The Apple-owned Shazam app has a new widget which helps the user find music around them and also music playing in different applications

Optimized Airpods charging: A new feature in iOS 14.2 optimizes the charging of the Airpods to reduce the aging of the device.

New Wallpapers: Apple has added 8 new wallpapers for their devices which support dark mode visuals too.

Apple Card: Users can now view their yearly spending history iOS 14.2. This was limited to weekly and monthly history only.

People detections: For people with visibility issues, apple introduced a new feature called people detection in iOS 14.2. This helps the user know how far people are from them.

iOS 14 Features

iOS 14 has provided the users with an array of new features that are extremely handy and have changes the user interface and experience of iOS quite significantly. These new features were necessary for Apple to stay ahead in the competition. Here are the new features for iOS 14:

The use of widgets on the home screen

Removal of Applications from the home screen

Removal of Pages from the Home Screen

Application Gallery

Siri gets a much-required update

Back tapping for actions

No more full-screen calls

Translate Application

Pinning Conversation in Messages

Memoji Tweaks

Users can change their car-play wallpaper now

