IPhone 13 Leaks: Here Are Some New Features Of The Upcoming IPhone 13

Apple has always managed to create much anticipation amount its upcoming iPhone. The next in like in Apple iPhone 13 which might just bring in a number of new changes to the phone. To help the readers, we have listed some of the most popular iPhone 13 leaks right here. Read more to know about iPhone 13 leaks.

Some popular iPhone 13 leaks

A new iPhone 13 leak has been posted by MacOtakara website has talked about the design of the upcoming devices. According to the report, iPhone 13 lineup is going to stick with the same design as the iPhone 12 that is including the bezels and flat edges. But apart from that, only the thickness is going to be different from the previous generation iPhones. The iPhone 13 might just be 0.26mm thicker. This could be because of any new update like more battery life or the rear camera setup tweak.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has managed to come up with some predictions about the cameras in the iPhone 13 and all upcoming iPhone models that may arrive in 2022. As per the analyst, a lot of improvements are going to be made to the main camera of the 2021 and 2022 iPhones (tipped as iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series). And for iPhone 13, Apple might just bring in a new improved ultra-wide sensors, and add an extremely advanced telephoto camera. iPhone 13 release date has still not be relieved by the makers. We have also listed the specification of the latest iPhone available in the market. We have also listed a video about iPhone 13 leaks that was uploaded on YouTube.

iPhone 12 Full Specifications

General

Brand: Apple

Model: iPhone 12

Release date: 13th October 2020

Launched in India: Yes

Form factor: Touchscreen

Dimensions (mm): 146.70 x 71.50 x 7.40

Weight (g): 164.00

IP rating: IP68

Removable battery: No

Fast charging Proprietary

Wireless charging: Yes

Colours: Black, Blue, Green, Red, White

Display

Screen size: 6.10 inches

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 1170x2532 pixels

Protection type: Other

Pixels per inch (PPI): 460

Hardware

Processor make: Apple A14 Bionic

Internal storage: 64GB

Expandable storage: No

Camera

Rear camera: 12-megapixel (f/1.6) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)

Rear Autofocus: Yes

Rear Flash: Yes

Front camera: 12-megapixel (f/2.2)

Software

Operating system iOS 14

Connectivity

Wi-Fi: Yes

Wi-Fi standards supported: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes

GPS: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes, v 5.00

NFC: Yes

Lightning: Yes

Number of SIMs: 2

