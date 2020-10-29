Seraphine Release Date, Ultimate Skin, Base Stats And Abilities

Riot Games has rolled out a new patch 10.22 update for the online battle arena League of Legends. As part of the update, developers have made several changes to the characters including champion nerfs and buffs. However, one of the biggest highlights of the latest patch is the addition of the starry-eyed songstress named Seraphine in PBE.

Who is Seraphine?

Seraphine is one of the most-talked-about champions in League of Legends. There have been numerous leaks around the champion for the past few months which gave us a look at her abilities. She also has her own social media accounts where she constantly posts all of her latest updates. She describes herself as an aspiring songwriter, producer, and a professional feeling catcher. Here's a look at her complete stats:

Health – 500 + 80

Health Regen – 6.5 + 0.6

Mana – 440 + 40

Base armour – 19 + 3

AD – 55 + 3

Magic Resist – 30 + 0.5

Move speed – 325 + 1

Attack range – 525

Seraphine release date

Seraphine has hit Legends of Legends PBE. This means that she will be available in the game very soon. Developers have released a special Ultimate skin apart from the original one.

Seraphine skin

Riot Games is also bringing an Ultimate release skin - K/DA ALL/OUT Seraphine along with the standard Seraphine skin. This skin can also be further evolved in the game by completing challenges.

Seraphine abilities

Passive – Stage Presence

Every third basic ability she casts will echo, and it will cast automatically for the second time. Apart from this, the champion will also create a Note as she casts an ability close to her enemies. The Note will give more range to the basic attacks and inflict extra magic damage.

Q – High Note

The champion will projects a pure note, inflicting magic damage that has been raised by the ally’s missing health percentage.

W – Surround Sound

She surrounds her close enemies with the tunes, which grants the champion and all of her allies shield and movement speed. If the champion is shielded, she will also be able to heal all of her allies nearby.

E – Beat Drop

The champion deals a massive soundwave, inflicting magic damage to her opponents to slow down their speed. For those who are already slowed down, they will be rooted. Those already rooted will get stunned.

R – Encore

She takes over the centre stage, which deals captivating energy. This charms her opponents and inflicts magic damage.

Image credits: Saradotwav Instagram