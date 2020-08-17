How To Change Your Name In PS4? Step By Step Explanation Here

Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation 4 is amongst the most successful ventures of gaming console company until now. The PS4 keeps gaining more and more popularity with each passing day and many people joining the gaming community of PlayStation. However, a new user who has never held a PS4 control ever in their hand will find it difficult to operate the gadget. But you should not worry because it is no rocket science to operate the console and you will get hold of it in just a matter of a few days. Nevertheless, you would have to continue to learn more and more about it. Many players especially new ones who have just bought the PS4 game console find it difficult to understand how to change your name in PS4. If you are wondering about the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | PS5 pre-order details leaked online: The gaming console could be announced soon

How to change your name in PS4?

Players who are trying to opt for PS4 name change must know that they can do it through two different mediums: PS4 and Web Browser. Nevertheless, there are some PS4 name change issues that you must know that you cannot change your PS4 ID using any other mediums Prt from the above-mentioned two. Also, one can only change the ID for free on PS4 at the first attempt, and changes after that will cost $9.99 USD / CAD. For PlayStation Plus members, it will cost $4.99 USD/ CAD for each change after the first one.

Also Read | How to log out of your Fortnite account on PS4? Step-by-step instructions

PlayStation 4:

Step 1: From your PS4 go to 'Settings'.

Step 2: Select 'Account Management' and head towards 'Account Information' and open 'Profile'. Choose 'Online ID' option.

Step 3: Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

Also Read | How to get free 10 dollars on PS4 if you are PlayStation Plus subscriber?

Web browser:

Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation Network account and select PSN Profile in the menu.

Step 2: Select the Edit button that is next to your Online ID.

Step 3: Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

Also Read | Sonu Sood wins hearts with his reply to Class 10 student asking for PS4; Read more