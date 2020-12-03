Leaked Images Of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Shows Its Stunning Design

Wireless Bluetooth based Earbuds have undoubtedly changed the way we listen to music today. Apple Inc. was the technology company that was the bellwether of leading this new and revolutionary technology. However, its companies like One Plus, Samsung and Redmi that brought this new way of listening to music into many people’s lives. In recent days an image of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds was leaked, by Evan Blass, a tech expert and the founder of the technology website Voice. Here’s what the new device look like.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro looks stunning

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds pro appears to be having a rounder shape than its predecessors like Samsung Galaxy buds and Samsung Galaxy Buds plus. Blass took to his Twitter account and his website Voice to reveal the stunning look of the new device. He also posted another rendered look similar to a diagram of the case found in recent FCC filings for the Galaxy Buds Pro. Instead of the oblong shape in the case for the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus, the Galaxy Buds Pro are Rounder.

Source: Evan Blass (Voice)

However, the new shape of the buds and a new case aren’t the only distinguishable features of this new product. A report in Voice, reveals that the Galaxy Buds Pro may also have active noise cancellation and improvements to ambient mode. While the Galaxy Buds Pro release date is not out yet, they are expected to be revealed alongside the Galaxy S21 phones in January.

How much do Samsung Galaxy Buds and Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus cost?

Another report in Android Authority reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus bring a lot to the table. In fact, the second generation of Earbuds outperforms the original Galaxy Buds. The Buds Plus are the newer, more expensive model than the previous version. Samsung Galaxy Buds cost $100. The Galaxy Buds Plus cost around $190.

The report reveals that if a user is looking for using the earbuds for making hands-free calls, the Galaxy Buds Plus are well worth the investment. They have a better microphone quality and benefit the improved three-mic array, two of which are for ambient noise while also focusing on vocal transmission. Also, the new system in Galaxy Buds Plus sounds great compared to the original Galaxy Buds. They also relay a more neutral response.