LG Washing Machine UE Error: How To Easily Fix UE Error Code?

The LG front-load washer displays a UE error code when the washer wouldn’t spin due to the unbalanced load. And while it may seem like a difficult task to diagnose or fix this error code on your washing machine, it is quite easy and mostly requires just redistributing an unbalanced load or adding a few garments to a small or single-item load. You can try out these solutions to fix the UE error code and get your washer spinning again:

Balance the load

In many cases, a tangled bed sheet or a balled-up pair of any clothing will make the washer bang and thump. When you have some big tangled clothes weighing down any side of the spin basket, the basked will fail to spin and perform its function. So, you need to open the door and try redistributing the load of garments before restarting the cycle. This usually resolves the issue.

When there is a single-item load or a small load, it can also lead to the unbalance. You can try adding a few more items like a few towels to allow the washer to balance out which will allow the basket to spin without flashing the UE fault error.

A UE error may also appear due to oversized loads. When this happens, the washer is unable to distribute the load within the basket. Therefore, you should check if you have overfilled the washer and remove a few items before restarting the cycle. For future uses, ensure that you loosely load the items and do not press things in.

Adjust the legs

If the load is balanced and your washer still displays a UE error code, you should take a look at the levelling legs under the washing machine. Make sure that they are firmly sitting on the floor to give the washer stability when it spins and avoid rocking. Adjusting the legs should make it stable, and fix the error.

Look for a broken part

The above troubleshooting should mostly work for you; however, if the error code continues to flash, it is possible that a damper shock or suspension spring may be broken. You can check the parts by just unplugging the washer and removing the top panel. Now, you can either replace the broken part yourself or leave it to a service technician.

Image credits: Searsparts Direct