LTPS Vs AMOLED: Learn The Difference Between LCD And AMOLED Screens

The demand for the best visual experience has grown higher over recent years. Everyone wants the best in the class display to their smartphones to view the high-definition magic their phone provides. This demand for better display has risen recently as big brands like iPhone and Samsung have added some absolutely gorgeous displays to their smartphones.

The major battle begins here. The two competitors of the game are LTPS LCD and AMOLED. These are state of the art displays and people often find themselves comparing these two displays. People are wondering about the result for LTPS vs AMOLED.

LTPS VS AMOLED

LTPS and AMOLED comparison has always been an interesting debate. Potential buyers of smartphones keep comparing the difference between LTPS and AMOLED. There is a complete LTPS and AMOLED comparison below which outlines the difference between these two types:

LTPS LCD

LTPS stands for Low-Temperature PolySilicon. This type of display provides a faster and more integrated display compared to a standard LCD. The LTPS display provides a better picture quality for the user and some people consider it to be more true to life. It provides larger picture densities and is also lower on power consumption as it does not light up every pixel individually. People can expect a higher picture resolution in their displays.

AMOLED

AMOLED stands for Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode. AMOLED displays are completely different. They use an array of LEDs that help light up every pixel individually, so the only area of the display that is in use, only those pixels light up and the others stay shut. This helps provide a higher contrast to the image with very deep blacks. The display also helps in power consumption as every pixel draws power individually.

The Verdict

There is no actual winner to this debate, just like the console war or the Android vs Apple debate. The choice depends completely on the user and their tastes and preferences. If the users want a better picture resolution in their display, they can go with LTPS LCD and if the user wants a higher contrast picture to their display then they can go with AMOLED. Both displays deteriorate faster than standard LCD screens. Apple is known to use LCD panels in their smartphones and Samsung is known to use AMOLED ones. These are the points that can help the user make an informed decision about which display they would want to go with.

