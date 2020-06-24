Indian AC Companies: Here Is A List Of Air Conditioners That Are 'Made In India'

Due to the increasing tensions between India and China on the borders, Indian citizens have decided to boycott Chinese products in the market. Moreover, many Indian citizens decided to buy only Indian goods and from companies that are of Indian origin. People are looking up for more and more Indian brands and ‘made in India’ products. Here is a list of companies that make air conditioners and are Indian AC companies.

Made in India air conditioner companies and Indian AC brands

Videocon

Videocon Industries Limited is one of the most popular brands that has originated in India. The company was founded in the year 1979 and has its headquarters in Mumbai, India. The company provides a wide range of air conditioners to choose from which vary in cooling capacity, type, colour, etc. The key person of the brand is Venugopal Dhoot, who is the chairman and MD of the company currently.

Godrej

Godrej is another trusted name when it comes to Indian AC companies. The company was established in the year 1897 and was founded by Ardeshir Godrej and Pirojsha Burjorji Godrej. The company provides a variety of air conditioners to choose from. The company has its headquarters in Mumbai, India.

Voltas

Voltas is an Indian company that is a TATA enterprise and is trusted by its users. The company was incorporated in the year 1954 in Mumbai, India. Voltas has been voted as the most reliant brand by many customers and the company enjoys a good reputation in the market. Reportedly, the revenue income of Voltas is around â‚¹66.03 billion as of the year 2018 and the net income is around â‚¹2.45 billion as of the year 2014.

Blue Star

Blue Star Limited is a company that is of Indian origin and has its headquarters in Mumbai, India. The company was founded by Mohan T Advani in the year 1934 and currently the key people of the brand include Shailesh Haribhakti, who is the chairperson, Vir Advani, who is the Vice Chairman and MD and B Thiagarajan, who is also the MD. The company is a trusted name for manufacturing and selling air conditioners in national and international markets.

