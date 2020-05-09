Mangaluru Hospital Develops Bubble Helmet, Ventilator Assist Device For COVID-19 Patients

A team of doctors from a hospital in Managluru has developed a bubble helmet and a customised ventilator assist device out of snorkelling mask for COVID-19 patients. According to Dr Ganpathi who is leading the team, the helmet and the mask can be used as a personal protective device at a time when the patient needs intubation.

Karnataka:Team of doctors led by Dr Ganapathi of Mangala Hospital, Mangaluru developed a bubble helmet&converted a snorkelling mask into a ventilator assist device.He claims,"when a patient needs intubation we'll provide this helmet&mask can be used as personal protection device" pic.twitter.com/FoYgQa57JX — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

IIT-Delhi startup develops NSafe Masks

In view of the Coronavirus crisis across the country, IIT-Delhi's start-up has developed a mask that can be re-used up to 50 times. According to reports, Nanosafe Solutions-- a startup Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi has developed the 'NSafe Masks' to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Founder, and CEO of Nanosafe Solutions Dr. Anasuya Roy said that at present they are producing 5,000 masks per day, however, they are going to upscale it to 10,000 masks per day in the next two to three days. According to her, they are aiming to produce around five lakh pieces per month.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 59,662, including 39,834 active cases. While 1,9981 deaths have been reported overall, around 17,847 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country.

(with inputs from ANI)