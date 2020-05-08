IIT-Delhi's Startup Develops Re-usable 'NSafe Masks', Can Be Used Up To 50 Times

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis across the country, IIT-Delhi's start-up has developed a mask that can be re-used up to 50 times. According to reports, Nanosafe Solutions-- a startup of Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi has developed the 'NSafe Masks' to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Founder, and CEO of Nanosafe Solutions Dr. Anasuya Roy said that at present they are producing 5,000 masks per day, however, they are going to upscale it to 10,000 masks per day in the next two to three days. According to her, they are aiming to produce around five lakh pieces per month.

About the NSafe Masks

According to the Founder of Nanosafe Solutions, the NSafe Mask is 99.2 per cent efficient for bacterial filtration. It complies with ASTM standards for breathability and has three layers. Dr. Roy said, " The inner layer is in contact with the wearer is made of a hydrophilic cotton layer. The middle layer is made anti-microbial and it is also the filtration layer. The outer layer is made of oil and water repellant to repel the virus."

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 52,952, including 35,902 active cases. While 1,783 deaths have been reported overall, around 15,267 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)