Maxed Out Mac Pro Costs ₹60.71 Lakh; See On Apple Online Store's Most Expensive Product

Apple has finally started its official online store in India, and users are trying out the first-hand service provided by the organisation. One of the most intriguing services given by the organisation is the convenience of choosing the configuration for the MacBooks, MacBook Pros, iMacs and Mac Pros. However, did you know what the top-end Mac Pro model would cost? A report by Deccan Herald reveals that the maxed out Mac Pro model would cost Rs 60,71,600 on Apple Store online.

A maxed out Mac Pro model would cost you a flat

According to Deccan Herald's report, a Mac Pro model with Pro Display XDR on Apple's online store in India costs Rs 60,71,600. This top model has a configuration of high-end specifications including Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz worth Rs 7 lakh, .5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory worth Rs 25 lakh, a 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, and more. Here's the complete configuration set up of Deccan Herald's top-end Mac Pro model.

Super configured Mac Pro model on Apple online store in India

2.5G Hz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor

Turbo Boost up to 4.4 GHz worth Rs 7 lakh

1.5 TB (12 x 128 GB) of DDR4 ECC memory worth Rs 25 lakh

Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2 x 32 GB of HBM2 memory each, worth Rs 10.8 lakh

8 TB SSD storage worth Rs 2.6 Lakh

Apple Afterburner card worth Rs 2 lakh

Stainless steel frame with feet

Magic Mouse 2 + Magic Trackpad 2 worth Rs 12,900

Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad - US English, Accessory Kit, Final Cut Pro X worth Rs 24,900

Logic Pro X worth Rs 15,500

Subscription to Apple Care+ support for Rs 50,900

Pro Display XDR - Nano-texture glass worth Rs 5,29,900

Peripherals: Pro Stand for Rs 91,900, VESA Mount Adapter for Rs 18,900

Accessories: AirPods Pro, Thunderbolt 3 (USB‑C) Cable, Thunderbolt 3 (USB‑C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter, USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter, and Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable.

As per the DH report, the super configured Mac Pro model will cost a user around Rs 60,71,600. This price is pretty high in comparison to the USA price of $53,047.99 i.e. approx Rs 39,20,405 for the same configuration. The Mac Pro price difference between India and the USA is because of the import duty.

Apart from this, the official website of Apple says that the American organisation is planning to offer financing options to customers in India. Students will receive additional discounts for a Mac or iPad. The website also reveals that some of the services that the Indian customers were not able to benefit from include AppleCare+, trade-in program and more. The AppleCare+ service by Apple Online Store will provide Indian users with up to two years of extended warranty of its hardware products.

