Mi Mix 4's Specifications And Features Leaked Online; Check Out All Details

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 was expected to release a couple of months ago, but the company is going to release Mi Mix Alpha instead. There are a lot of speculations about the release of Mi Mix 4. Recently a new leak of the upcoming smartphone was out online. And once again it is an extremely attractive picture.

Features of Mi Mix 4

It is said that the smartphone will feature a curved QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, 90 Hz, and 120 Hz. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ along with UFS 3.0 storage. On the front side, it will have a 12 MP + 2 MP under-display selfie cameras and on the backside, it will have a 108 MP + 20 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP quad rear camera setup. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the company about the specifications. The phone will surely come with the latest Android 10 version. Mi Mix 4 is expected to become a direct successor to the Mi MIX 3. Fans are expecting Mi Mix 4 to have an attractive design with a more affordable price. Here is the picture which was leaked.

When will Mi MIX 4 release?

As per reports, Mi MIX 4 might also include stereo speakers but it may not have a 3.5mm headphone jack likewise in the latest OnePlus devices. The upcoming device will come out in China first and after that make its way to other markets. The device is rumoured to arrive end of December or on 2020. Let us wait and see for the official announcement from Xiaomi.

