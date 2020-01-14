Most Innovative Gadgets Of 2020: The Best Of Tech Unveiled At CES This Year

The Consumer Electronics Show 2020 (or CES 2020) witnessed some of the latest in the realm of technology. Leading tech companies used CES 2020 to showcase some of the most innovative gadgets for 2020. Here is a list of some of the most innovative gadgets 2020:

Most Innovative Gadgets 2020

Samsung Sero TV

The Samsung Sero TV is one the most innovative gadgets in 2020 and the winner of the CES Innovation Awards this year. In case you are curious, the name Sero means ‘Vertical’ in Korean. It is one of the most innovative pieces of Tech that was unveiled at CES 2020. The Sero TV has been crafted to switch from portrait to landscape mode and vice versa and provide with a better mobile media experience. The rotating Sero TV comes in at 43-inches and features a 4k or 8k OLED display.

Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel

The most innovative gadgets 2020 list is incomplete without the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel. The unique aspect of the laptop is its double-hinged screen that not allows it to rest completely flat (simulating the popular 'tablet' mode most commonly seen) but also enables the screen to rotate into angles that make it appear as if it is floating, providing a completely new way for creators to work and showcase their artwork. Since the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel is built for artists and creators, it supports the full Adobe RGB colour gamut. It is powered by Nvidia graphics to keep the apps running efficiently, even in the most intensive situations.

Hydraloop Water Recycler

With water conservation and sustainable technology rising to the centre stage, Hydraloop’s water recycler is undoubtedly in the list of most innovative gadgets 2020. Showcased at CES 2020, Hydraloop Water recycler is one of the most anticipated pieces of tech from the list of upcoming gadgets 2020. The device implements six maintenance-free filtration techniques and can recycle up to 85% of greywater for reuse in toilets, pools, and irrigation systems.

OnePlus Concept One

The OnePlus Concept One was unveiled at CES 2020. The defining factor that made the OnePlus Concept One stand out was its 'invisible cameras'. In collaboration with McLaren, using their flagship electrochromic glass technology (used in the sunroof of McLaren cars), OnePlus developed a solution to hide the cameras. According to OnePlus, the glass takes 0.7 seconds to turn opaque/transparent and reveal the hidden cameras.

Segway S-Pod

If you are a Charles Xavier fan, then this device will not disappoint you. The Segway S-Pod that was unveiled at CES 2020 is a fan favourite from the list of new gadgets 2020. From the makers of hoverboards and self-balancing transporters, the S-Pod by Segway is a product that takes this gadget category much further. However, the point of distinction is the joystick controls that replace the traditional self-balancing mechanisms of the Segway hoverboards.

Dell Alienware Concept UFO

The Dell Alienware Concept UFO is being touted as the Nintendo Switch competitor. Though Dell has kept mum on the details of the Concept UFO which was unveiled at CES 2020, a more portable PC gaming option might be what many gamers need to enjoy their favourite titles on-the-go. The Dell Concept UFO features an 8-inch display, kickstand, detachable controllers and support for external devices like secondary displays or keyboards and mice. The Dell Concept UFO is present among the list of most innovative gadgets in 2020.

BMW i3 Urband Suite

The BMW i3 Urban Suite is a modified version of a BMW i3 that has been tailored for a more luxurious experience. The BMW i3 Urban Suite includes perks like a hanger for coats, heated cupholders, and a literal desk lamp. The BMW i3 Urban Suite also packs in some privacy-centric features such as the simulated acoustic sealing and the ability of screen mirroring when in need of a second screen. It is like an evolution of the limousine, only a limousine that fits a single passenger. The BMW i3 Urband Suite finds itself among the most innovative gadgets 2020 that was unveiled at CES 2020.

BMW Group will unveil the #BMW i3 Urban Suite at this year’s @CES to reveal a mobility experience tailored entirely to the passenger’s individual needs. Transforming a standard #BMW i3, the new mobility concept creates an inviting space for relaxation. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/gbo6bSGzNi — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) January 7, 2020

Samsung Ballie

Samsung Ballie is the combination of a smart home device and a robotic companion. The ball-shaped gadget by Samsung was unveiled at CES 2020, and it is one of the most innovative devices from the list of new gadgets 2020. The Samsung Ballie has been equipped with sensors and cameras to follow you around and control many smart home features at the same time. It can take photos, send you updates while you are away, and even function as your fitness assistant. Designed to be an ‘All-around life companion’ the Samsung Ballie can literally give you a run for your money.

Juoe Music Instrument

One of the first of its kind, the Juoe Music Instrument is a modular take on midi controllers that uses a compact and backpack friendly wooden-aluminium board that supports swappable pads to accommodate the instrument of choice. With choices ranging from drum pads, piano keys and even a guitar neck; Juoe is the potential music-making device for anyone looking to experiment with sounds without toting a large instrument case. The Juoe Music Instrument was unveiled at CES 2020, and it is the only music-making tool among the list of the most innovative gadgets 2020.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus looks pretty ordinary at first glance with its 13-inch display and the standard array of ports. However, the real innovation sits on the lid of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus. The cover of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus doubles as a 10.8-inch e-ink display. The 10.8-inch screen controls various features, like displaying information like calendar schedules and appointments. It also has support for the Kindle app for windows, which means it can be used to enjoy reading your favourite titles after your day at work. The Lenovo ThinkBook plus is one of the most innovative gadgets 2020 unveiled at CES 2020.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

Since the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, every leading manufacturer is trying to make their mark in the foldable devices segment. Lenovo is the most recent entrant in the list with their Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. Not only is the ThinkPad X1 Fold a 13.3-inch laptop, but it also features stylus and Windows ink support for a better pen-based operation. The ThinkPad X1 also features magnetic keyboard connectivity for typing. The Chinese tech manufacturer showcased the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold at CES 2020. Among the new gadgets 2020 edition of CES has seen, it is indeed one of the most innovative ones.

Prinker: Temporary Tattoo Printer

If you wanted to get inked but were scared of the needle and the pain, then the Prinker Tattoo Printer is the device for you. The tool makes temporary tattoos on the skin using cosmetic grade ink. The users can also choose between a coloured or a monochrome tattoo. Using the companion app, the users can select the design of their choice. The Prinker Tattoo maker was unveiled at CES 2020 and will be available for sale from mid-2020. The device is expected to launch for $269. It is one of the most creative devices to be seen at CES.

Y Brush

The strange-looking toothbrush promises to clean and brush the entire mouth in just 10 seconds. As the name suggests, the device is in the form of the alphabet Y and features a mouthguard lined with nylon bristles. All you need to do is to place the mouth guard in your mouth and turn on the motor. After 5 seconds the motor will stop and you will have to repeat the process with the other side; thus cleaning the mouth in 10 seconds. The company is expected to price the Y-Brush at $129, and it will soon be available for purchase in the market.

DNANudge

DNANudge is a smart wearable device that was showcased at CES 2020. The tool provides you with recommendations of what to eat and what not to eat based on your DNA. The band has a companion app that offers data based on a scan of the consumer packaged goods and offers real-time feedback to the user explaining whether the food item is recommended for their consumption or not based on their DNA reading.

Press release:

EAT RIGHT, MOVE MORE – SHOP WITH YOUR DNA: World’s first DNA-based service for healthier food choices launches as DnaNudge opens flagship store in the heart of London https://t.co/bUBRwpOVzx #DnaNudge #CoventGarden #LDN #nutrition #healthtech pic.twitter.com/5lsisYCJWd — DnaNudge (@dnanudge) November 5, 2019

Charmin Rollbot

Ever imagined yourself in a situation where you are answering nature's call and have run out of toilet paper? At CES 2020, Charmin unveiled a robotic solution for such a situation. Charmin has come up with a self-balancing robot that connects to your smartphone and delivers toilet paper directly to you in the toilet. It is one of the most quirky yet innovative upcoming gadgets 2020 has seen.

