Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle Is Out, Get All The Details Here

Nintendo is one of the most popular brands in the gaming industry. The Nintendo Switch is Nintendo’s answer to Microsoft and Sony. Although the Nintendo Switch doesn’t match any of these consoles in specs, it makes up for that in its portability features and exclusive games. The company just announced a new promotional edition of the console. The new edition is the Fortnite Wildcat bundle and fans are extremely hyped about it.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle

Nintendo just officially announced a new edition for its flagship console. This new edition is a customized Nintendo Switch with special artwork on its body. The controllers received with this edition will also have a different colour scheme. The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat bundle can be purchased for $300 at any retail store. For this price the players will be receiving the following items:

Customized Nintendo Switch System

Customized Nintendo Switch Dock

Left and Right Joycon Controllers in a yellow and blue color scheme

Preinstalled Fortnite Game

2000 Vbucks to make purchases at the Fortnite item store

Wildcat Bundle Download Code

Wildcat Bundle provides the player with Sleek Strike Back Bling and the Wildcat outfit

This is a special promotional offer from Nintendo for Cyber Monday. In addition to this deal, Nintendo will also be providing a range of discounts on digital versions of games. Here are some of the games that will be receiving a discount on the Nintendo Switch:

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order 20%

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition 40%

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening 33%

Cuphead 25%

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 33%

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Torna the Golden Country 33%

Hades 20%

Super Mario Party 33%

Just Dance 2021 40%

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 50%

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, every person was trying to get their hands on the new next-gen consoles by Microsoft and Sony. The PS5 and Xbox Series X is what every player is talking about right now and that has sidelined Nintendo’s console. The PS5 and the Xbox Series X are facing production shortages and therefore are not able to match the demand, this is the best time for Nintendo to jump into the scene. Nintendo has released this promotional offer to compete with the rising demands of its competitors. For players that are Fortnite fanatics, and really want to fully dive into the game with a new console, this is the offer for them.

