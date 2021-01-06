Warzone Playlist Update, January 5: COD Warzone And Cold War Patch Notes

Developers at Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War release regular playlist updates adding new content and features to the game. The next playlist update was set to release on January 5, however, the Warzone update Jan 5 has been moved to Thursday, January 7.

Raven Software has recently confirmed that there will be a balance update for various dominating weapons including the DMR 14, Type 63, Mac 10, and dual pistols. It has also clarified that changes will only apply to COD Warzone, as any changes related to Black Ops Cold War will be handled by Treyarch Studios. However, the company hasn't specified what changes will be made to these weapons. A detailed list of changes is expected to be released on January 7, however, Treyarch Studios and Raven Software have already highlighted the playlist updates for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone respectively.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Jan 2021: Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling?

Warzone patch notes

The list of Warzone playlist update is as follows:

Adding:

Plunder - Quads

Rebirth Island - Mini Royale Duos, Resurgence Trios

Removing:

Plunder - Blood Money Trios

Rebirth Island - Mini Royale Quads

Also Read | Purple Bullets In Cold War And Warzone: How Much Does It Cost And How To Buy The Bundle?

Black Ops Cold War patch notes

Here is a list of playlist updates coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War:

Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7

Gunfight Blueprints

Dirty Bomb Duos

Nuketown 24/7

Prop Hunt

Face Off (3v3 respawn modes on Gunfight maps)

Also Read | Call Of Duty Error Code 5476, Warzone Not Working: How To Fix The Error?

Please note that this is not a complete list of changes arriving on both the titles. You can expect the complete Black Ops Cold War and Warzone patch notes to be released on Thursday, January 7.

Both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War fans can also head over to the Call of Duty Store now to buy the new Tracer Pack: Bulldozer Operator Bundle. As part of the bundle, players get a total of eight items which include a Heavy-Handed Legendary Blueprint, Monstrous Envy tactical rifle, Legendary Headache shotgun Blueprint, Tiger Team Spotlight, Dropshot Wrap, Flash Cone, a Demon Hammer Animated Emblem, The Penetrator battering ram Weapon Charm, and more.

Also Read | What Is The Overwolf Warzone Companion App? Is It Safe To Use The App?

Image credits: Call of Duty Website