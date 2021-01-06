Is There A Shiny Tepig In Pokemon GO? How To Evolve It Into Pignite And Emboar?

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular augmented reality mobile games right now. The augmented reality (AR) game has been developed and published by Niantic and it is available on Android and iOS devices. It takes Pokemon fans on a real-life adventure and allows them to explore various species along the way. Despite being released over four years ago, the video game continues to grow and retain a significant amount of player base. One of the major reasons behind its success is the introduction of new features and endless celebratory events.

The gaming company has recently brought a new Unavo Celebration Event, allowing fans to catch various Shiny species. Pokemon trainers can encounter various Shine species throughout the event; however, several players have been wondering if a shiny Tepig will be available as part of the upcoming event. Is there a Shiny Tepig in Pokemon GO and what level does Tepig evolve? Let us find out.

Is there a Shiny Tepig in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon fans will be able to catch various Pokemon species during the Unova Celebration Event. Tepig is a Fire-type Pokemon that comes from the Unova region. If you are looking to encounter a Shiny Tepig, you should make their way into the wild. They have a high spawn rate in sunny and clear weather conditions. Trainers can also encounter this Pokemon in 2 km eggs, raids, and research encounters.

Tepig Shiny is one of the many Pokemon creatures that will be available during the Go Unova event. The Pokemon Go Unova Challenge is live for all players.

What level does Tepig evolve?

The Tepig has been added to Pokemon GO with the Shiny version already unlocked. Speaking of Tepig evolution, it can evolve into a Pignite by spending 25 candies. Finally, you can evolve a Pignite into an Emboar by spending 100 candies.

The first Unova Collection Challenge was added to the game on January 5 as soon as the Unova Celebration Event kicked off. As part of these challenges, players will also be able to collect various rewards such as 3,000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, and 5 Rare Candies.

Image credits: Niantic