Oculus Quest 2 Vs Oculus Quest: Check Out The Key Differences

Facebook finally launched the Oculus Quest 2 on October 13, 2020. This new model is expected to be far superior to the original Quest in terms of performance and will support all the apps and games as well. All the VR lovers can now order this from various online stores including oculus.com. Continue reading to know the main difference between these two Oculus Quest models.

Oculus Quest 2 vs Oculus Quest

Oculus Quest 2 Specs

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2

RAM: 6GB

Resolution: 1832 x 1920 per eye

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Storage: 64GB / 256GB

Even though Facebook officially released the Quest 2 on 13th October, nearly all of the specifications already were revealed on their website. It's obvious from the specs that the Oculus Quest 2 is a major upgrade from the original Oculus Quest headset. With a Snapdragon XR2 processor, it is a big improvement from the Snapdragon 835 on the previous model.

This model also has an upgraded memory of 6GB of RAM (Oculus Quest has 4GB), an onboard storage of 256GB along with a 5 percent increase in the pixels per eye with 1832 x 1920 resolution. As for the refresh rate, Quest 2 has 90Hz while Quest has a refresh rate of 72Hz.

Other factors include the improved version of Oculus Touch controllers in the Oculus Quest 2. These new controllers are a lot more efficient in tracking the movements along with having almost 4 times the battery life from the original Quest controllers.

Oculus Quest 1 Specs

Display panel: OLED

Display resolution: 1440 x 1600 per eye (Oculus Rift had 1080×1200 per eye)

72Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

4GB RAM

Lithium-ion battery with 2-3 hours playtime, depending on what you are playing

6 degrees of freedom head and hand tracking

Two touch controllers

Weight: 571g (Rift is 470g)

This was the first model of Oculus Quest and also the first VR headset from Facebook which offers six degrees of freedom tracking which is also termed as 6DoF. This also means that Oculus Quest 1 has the same tracking abilities which are usually reserved for high-end PC driven virtual reality headsets.

Promo Image Credits: oculus.com